Alia Bhatt's friend dared to share unseen pic of actor, here's what she came up with

Actor Anushka Ranjan has shared an unseen picture on Instagram, featuring actor Alia Bhatt. Anushka held an Instagram Ask Me Anything session where she was given a 'dare' to share a picture with the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor.

In the picture, Alia Bhatt and Anushka are joined by their sisters Shaheen Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan, respectively. Alia wore a white T-shirt and golden hoop earrings while Shaheen wore a red and white dress.

Akansha opted for a black T-shirt, black-rimmed glasses and Anushka wore a lavender T-shirt. A friend of theirs was also featured in the picture. Anushka was asked in the AMA session, "A picture of you Alia and Akansha that you haven't shared.. dare."

She also spoke about her boyfriend Aditya Seal, when asked to reveal ‘one quality you like most about Aditya’. She posted a picture with him and wrote, "His childlike innocence." In another picture, she gave a glimpse of the couple from their 'latest photo shoot'.

Alia and Shaheen often feature in Akansha and Anushka's pictures. In June, Akansha had shared a post on Instagram, in which they, along with some friends, went for a lunch date in Mumbai. On Instagram Stories, Akansha had shared a few pictures from the restaurant and had written in her caption, "Is this heaven."

Earlier this year, Anushka had also shared a picture on Instagram from their Maldives trip. Sharing the post, she wrote, "So many smiles.. so much love! #TravelDiaries #Maldives."

Meanwhile, Alia has a lot of projects in the pipeline. She will next be seen in Gangubai Khatiawadi by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Alia will also star in RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan, and Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh.

She will also feature in Jee Le Zaraa with Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katrina Kaif. Fans will also see her in Darlings, which she is co-producing with Shah Rukh Khan under her production banner Eternal Sunshine Productions and his banner Red Chillies Entertainment.