Mandira Bedi is 'grateful to be back to work', shares pic from 'first day of the rest of my life'. See here

Actor Mandira Bedi on Saturday shared pictures of herself as she resumed work, nearly two months after the death of her husband, director Raj Kaushal. Taking to Instagram, Mandira shared her pictures from a shoot.

On Instagram Stories, Mandira Bedi shared a mirror selfie and captioned it, "Today is the first day of the rest of my life." She also added a 'begin again' sticker.

In her post, Mandira Bedi wore a green saree with a red blouse and opted for nude makeup with smokey eyes. She captioned it, "Grateful to be back to work. Grateful for all the kindness that is coming my way. Grateful and blessed for the people in my life.. And oh so Grateful to be healthy and alive..#shukr #beginagain #gratitude."



Reacting to her post, Arzoo Govitrikar wrote, "Wow," and Vidya Malavade commented, "Love you M." Fans also showered love on her with one of them calling her 'Claire Underwood'.

Mandira has been sharing posts on social media platforms, updating fans about her life after her husband's death. Raj, who directed films such as Pyaar Mein Kabhi Kabhi and Shaadi Ke Laddoo, died on June 30 after suffering a heart attack at the age of 49.

On July 30, on the one-month anniversary of his death, Mandira had organised a 'pooja' for him at their residence. On Instagram, she had posted a picture, sitting in the front of 'havan kund' with their children Vir and Tara and captioned it, "30th day."

Recently, Mandira also celebrated Tara's birthday. The couple had adopted her in July last year. Sharing pictures on Instagram, she had captioned it, "8th July ! One year today since you came into our lives, sweet sweet Tara.. And so we celebrate you today.. it's your 5th birthday, my baby. I love you so much #beginagain."