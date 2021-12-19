Alia Bhatt holds Ranbir Kapoor's hand as they visit Bigg Boss Telugu together. Watch

On Sunday, Bigg Boss Telugu's Twitter handle posted a video from the grand finale of the show. In the video, actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor arrived as guests and Alia even spoke a few words in Telugu.

In the video shared by Star Maa's official handle, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 host Nagarjuna Akkineni can be seen welcoming several celebrity guests on the show's grand finale. In the video, actors Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and filmmaker S. S. Rajamouli were seen entering the stage.

At one point, Alia Bhatt also says “Dhabidi Dhibide", which is a famous dialogue from Nandamuri Balakrishna’s hit film Simha.

Other celebrities who joined the grand finale of the show were: Shyam Singha Roy actors Nani, Sai Pallavi, and Krithi Shetty and Pushpa's director Sukumar, actor Rashmika Mandanna, and music-composer Devi Sri Prasad. In the promo, Rashmika and Shriya Saran are seen dancing on the stage.

Many fans reacted to the promo. One person wrote, “Nani, Ranbir, Rashmika, Alia Bhatt, Rajamouli, Sai Pallavi and Thalaivi Shriya dancing. Hello can Tamil one be half as lit as this at least." While another one said, “This is the definition of GRAND!!OMG!! Ranbir and Alia together."

The grand finale will air on Sunday. VJ Sunny, singer Sreerama Chandra and Shanmukh Jaswanth are the finalists of the show.

Alia and Ranbir started dating back in 2017 when they met on the sets of Brahmastra. The couple recently attended a poster launch event of the film in Hyderabad with filmmaker Ayan Mukerji.

The film is a three-part series and has been in the making for years now. Brahmastra has been delayed several times. It is now tracking a release date of September 9, 2022.