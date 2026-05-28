Alia Bhatt is an ‘upgraded version’ of me, reveals Pooja Bhatt; says Raha is ‘born to be an actor’

From making a dreamy debut with Student of the Year to becoming one of the most successful actors of her generation with films like Highway, Raazi and Udta Punjab, Alia Bhatt has carved a remarkable journey in Bollywood. Now, her half-sister, Pooja Bhatt, has showered praise on her, calling Alia an “upgraded version” of herself while also saying that Alia’s daughter Raha already seems “born to be an actress”.

Pooja Bhatt says Alia Bhatt is an ‘upgraded version’ of her

Pooja Bhatt hails Alia Bhatt and reveals Raha is 'born to be an actor'.

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Defending her brother Rahul Bhatt’s remarks about her being better than Alia, Pooja explained that she and Alia are very different from each other. While she had her time as a heartthrob in the industry, now it is Alia’s time, and she has her own way of navigating the business that Pooja did not have.

She added, “I have had my time. This is her time, and she has certain attributes, and she has a certain way of navigating this business that I didn’t have. She is very astute. That game you are meant to play, she knows how to play it, and she does it marvellously. I am talking about the choices she has made as an actor, the filmmakers she has chosen to work with, the hours that she puts in with regard to rehearsals.”

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{{^usCountry}} Pooja further shared how she feels Alia is an upgraded version of her and said, “When you buy a new phone, you upgrade to a phone with more features. So I would like to believe that she is an upgraded model, and there will be an even more upgraded model with her daughter when she decides to become an actress. I think she is born to be one. Unless she becomes a NASA scientist… I don’t know. If you look at that child, she is riveting, and look at the genes. There’s a spark. When she walks into a room, everybody pales in comparison. Your eye only wants to rest on her.” About Alia Bhatt’s upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Pooja further shared how she feels Alia is an upgraded version of her and said, “When you buy a new phone, you upgrade to a phone with more features. So I would like to believe that she is an upgraded model, and there will be an even more upgraded model with her daughter when she decides to become an actress. I think she is born to be one. Unless she becomes a NASA scientist… I don’t know. If you look at that child, she is riveting, and look at the genes. There’s a spark. When she walks into a room, everybody pales in comparison. Your eye only wants to rest on her.” About Alia Bhatt’s upcoming work {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Alia is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Alpha. Helmed by Shiv Rawail, the film also stars Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. The film marks the seventh instalment in Yash Raj Films’ spy universe after films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2. Alpha is scheduled to release in theatres on July 10. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alia is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film Alpha. Helmed by Shiv Rawail, the film also stars Sharvari, Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in lead roles. The film marks the seventh instalment in Yash Raj Films’ spy universe after films like Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, Tiger 3 and War 2. Alpha is scheduled to release in theatres on July 10. {{/usCountry}}

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She also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War in the pipeline. After the success of Gangubai Kathiawadi, this marks Bhansali and Alia’s second collaboration. The film also stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in lead roles and is scheduled to release in theatres in January 2027.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Riya Sharma ...Read More Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments. Read Less

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