bollywood

Alia Bhatt is the perfect bridesmaid as she admires mehendi, shakes a leg in new pics from BFF Rhea's royal wedding

Alia Bhatt was the perfect bridesmaid at her friend Rhea Chatterjee's wedding. See new pictures of the actor dancing and having a ball with the bride squad.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 04:53 PM IST
Alia Bhatt in a screengrab from her friend's wedding video.

New pictures of Alia Bhatt from her friend Rhea Chatterjee's recent wedding, have been shared online. Alia had attended the Jaipur wedding earlier this month and had shared some pictures of the festivities on her social media accounts.

Several fan accounts on Sunday shared photos and videos from the wedding venue, including clips from what appears to be Rhea's wedding video. Some pictures showed Alia applying mehendi on the bride's hands, while others showed her taking to the stage with the bridesmaids and shaking a leg. Reels & Frames, the company behind Rhea's wedding photography, also posted some images.

Previously, videos of Alia and her fellow bridesmaids dancing to popular Bollywood songs on stage had been shared online. "We keep this love in a photograph, we make these memories for ourselves," Alia had captioned a post from the wedding earlier this month. Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor had shared pictures from the wedding celebrations on her account as well.

Much has also been said about Alia and her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's possible wedding. Ranbir in an interview last year said that they would've tied the knot already had it not been for the pandemic, and that getting married was a milestone that he wanted to check off very soon.

Also read: Alia Bhatt, Akansha Ranjan share inside pics from friend's royal Rajasthani wedding. See here

Fans were delighted recently when an advertisement featuring Alia as a bride was released. The actor was joined in the ad film by Thappad actor Pavail Gulati.

Alia has several films in the pipeline, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi, SS Rajamouli's RRR, and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. She recently announced her production venture, Darlings.

alia bhatt ranbir kapoor akansha ranjan kapoor

