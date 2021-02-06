Alia Bhatt is vacationing in Maldives with sister Shaheen Bhatt and her BFFs. See pics

Actor Alia Bhatt is having the best time with her sister and friends in the Maldives. Her sister Shaheen Bhatt and best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor have been sharing photos and videos from their trip on Instagram.

Akansha and her sister Anushka Ranjan shared photos of the girls as they enjoyed themselves in the pool, next to the beautiful ocean. They sipped wines in the pool and even clicked some selfies in their colourful swimsuits. Anushka also shared a photo of Akansha and Alia as they got ready for some massages at their resort's spa centre.

Alia Bhatt, clicked by Shaheen.

Alia and Akansha at the spa.

Alia in a photo shared by Akansha.

Shaheen shared more pictures and videos of their resort. One video showed her and Alia swinging their feet as they took a ride on a golf cart around the resort. She also shared a picture of Alia from their 'dinner date'.

This is Alia's second trip in a little over a month. She rang in the New Year with Shaheen, her mother Soni Razdan, her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor and his family at the Ranthambore National Park. They enjoyed a tiger safari there and even ran into Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh on the trip.

She recently went to Delhi to spend some time with Ranbir. The couple dined with his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, her husband Bharat and daughter Samara. Riddhima even shared a picture from the get-together on Instagram.

Alia currently has multiple projects in her kitty. She has Brahmastra with Ranbir, which is directed by Ayan Mukherji and also stars Amitabh Bachchan. There is SS Rajamouli's RRR and Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Alia also has Karan Johar's Takht with Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vicky Kaushal, Janhvi Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Bhumi Pednekar. The film was supposed to begin shoot last year but has been indefinitely delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

