Alia Bhatt laughs, Shefali Shah has an intense moment during Darlings script reading. See pics

Pictures from the script reading of Darlings have been shared online. The pictures featuring Alia Bhatt breaking into a fit of laughter while Shefali Shah appeared to be enacting a scene.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 05, 2021 06:17 PM IST
Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah during the script reading of Darlings.

Days after Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah shared pictures from their first day on the sets of their upcoming movie Darlings, Alia's production house Eternal Sunshine Productions has shared new pictures showcasing the stars during a script reading session.

In the pictures shared on Instagram, Alia Bhatt and Shefali Shah were joined by their co-stars Vijay Varma and Roshan Matthew. While the first picture of the series brought the stars and the makers in one frame, the other shots featured each actor's solo profile. While Alia was seen breaking into a fit of laughter, Shefali seems to be narrating an intense scene from the movie. Meanwhile, Vijay and Roshan were photographed in a candid moment.

The pictures were shared with the caption, "Chapter 1: Introduction Yeh comedy thodi dark hai." Fans took to the comments section and shared their reactions. "Alias laugh I can hear it," a fan said. "My sunshine @aliaabhatt," added another. "Hell I can't keep my calm," a third fan said. "All the very best for the project," a fourth added.

Darlings marks Alia's maiden project as a producer. The movie is co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment. Sharing a picture of her first day on sets on Instagram, Alia had said, "Day one of DARLINGS! my first film as a producer but I will always be an actor first & forever (in this case a very nervous actor) I don’t know what it is .. a night before I start a new film I get this nervous tingling energy all over my body.. i dream all night about messing up my lines..become jumpy.. reach set 15 mins before time fearing I’ll be late!"

"I guess this feeling will never go away.. and it shouldn’t - because being nervous.. and feeling unsure means you really really care. P.S - wish me luck pls (I’ll need all of it to match up to my co-actors @itsvijayvarma @shefalishahofficial @roshan.matthew)," she added.

Alia shared the same post on Twitter and received a reaction from Shah Rukh. The actor retweeted her post and said, "After this production please sign me up for your next home production little one. I will come in time for the shoot and be very professional..promise!" Alia responded, "hahaha I could ask for nothing more.. done deal signed! Love you my favourite."

Also read: Mandira Bedi shares heartbreaking first post after husband Raj Kaushal's death, friends offer support

Directed by writer Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings revolves around a Mumbai-based conservative lower-middle-class neighbourhood. The dark comedy will focus on the lives of two women as they find courage and love in exceptional circumstances.

