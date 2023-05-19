Alia Bhatt learns Korean, shows 'electrifying' view from hotel room during first visit to Seoul for Gucci show

Alia Bhatt was recently in Seoul for Gucci’s resort 2024 runway show, her first fashion show as the label's brand ambassador. For the event, Alia wore a 1960s-feel black dress with a modern makeup look. In a new 'get ready with me' video, Alia spoke about her first time sitting in front row at a Gucci show, or any fashion show for that matter, and also shared a glimpse of her first ever trip to 'electrifying' Seoul. Also read: Alia Bhatt eats pizza after first Gucci fashion show in Seoul, says 'the bag was empty' Alia Bhatt was in Seoul for Gucci's fashion show.

The behind-the-scenes video opened with Alia dressed in a white robe inside her hotel room, and speaking with someone. She said, "How do you say hello (in Korean)?" Next, the actor folded her hands and said 'annyeonghaseyo (hello)'. She also said 'annyeong (bye)' as she practiced Korean.

Alia then greeted fans in the video shared by Vogue magazine on Instagram, saying, "Annyeonghaseyo Vogue, please come in." Before the actor began getting her hair and makeup done for the Gucci show, she said, “So we are in Seoul, Korea. I have never been to Korea before. Just look at this view, I have just been staring at the electrifying energy of the city since I have gotten here. It is quite adventurous. Let's go get ready.”

Speaking about her look for the fashion show, Alia said, "Today's dress is very fun. But it is also classic. It is a '60s-ish shift feel. So we are trying to have some fun with hair and makeup as well. For makeup, I want to try something new for the first time in my life – strong eyes. I don't usually do liner but she (her Korean makeup artist) has guaranteed me that my eyes will look big. This is my first time appearing for Gucci, it is my first time attending a fashion show, it will be spectacular, I can just feel it... my hair has been the longest it has ever been, and I have always wanted to do a long ponytail and with this dress and the structure, it all just balances out very well."

After she got ready, and as she was making her way to the fashion show venue – the historic Gyeongbokgung Palace – Alia said her 'anxiety level is peak during traffic'. At the event, she was seen greeting a host of people, including Hollywood actor Dakota Johnson, who said to Alia, "Pleased to meet you. How are you doing?" Next, Alia was seen posing for photographers at the venue.

On May 17, Alia had shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram from the Gucci show in Seoul. She had also posted a picture of herself eating pizza after the event ended.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON