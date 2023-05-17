Alia Bhatt eats pizza after first Gucci fashion show in Seoul, says 'Yes the bag was empty'

On Tuesday, Alia Bhatt attended her first Gucci show as brand ambassador in Seoul, South Korea. The actor was named ambassador last week by the global fashion brand. She wore a black dress with cutout detail and carried a Gucci Jackie 1961 transparent bag which got the internet talking. Sharing pictures from the event on her Instagram, Alia addressed the bag in the room. She even posted a picture of her eating pizza after the event ended. (Also read: Alia Bhatt sits with IU at Seoul fashion event, poses for pics; fans call it 'interaction that we didn't expect') Alia Bhatt added photos on Instagram from her Seoul trip as official Gucci ambassador.

Alia shared pictures of her posing in front of the Gyeongbokgung Palace, along with several other photographs from the event. She wrote, "yes the bag was empty (nerd face emoji) @gucci #guccicruise24." The actor also shared close ups of her outfit along wit the infamous bag. She also added a picture of herself with Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri and another photo with Marco and the actor sitting alongside artistes like IU, Blake Lee and Dakota Johnson in the front row of the fashion show. The last photo shows Alia happily enjoying a pizza while riding in a car.

Thai actor Davika Hoorne, who Alia met in Seoul, dropped a red heart emoji on her post, while Alia's mother, actor Soni Razdan said, "Smashinggg" and added fire and heart emojis. A few fans freaked out about Alia hanging out with IU at the show. One fan asked, "Broooo U met IU???" Another exclaimed, "Omggg IU & ALIA! She’s in Korea! this is so awesome."

Alia will be making her Hollywood debut this August with the Netflix film Heart of Stone. Directed by Tom Harper, the spy thriller also stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, and Sophie Okonedo. Before that, she will star in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani with Ranveer Singh. The romantic musical releases on July 28, 2023 and also features Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan.

The actor was last seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva with husband Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan. Last month, she won the Filmfare Award for Best Actress for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi. It was her fourth win in the category.

