Alia Bhatt looks adorable as she shows baby bump in unseen pregnancy pic by Soni Razdan

Alia Bhatt's mom Soni Razdan took to her Instagram handle and treated fans to an adorable photo of the Gangubai Kathiawadi actor from her pregnancy days. The photo was seemingly clicked at Alia's house during the festive season. Soni posted it on the occasion of Mother's Day as celebrated by many in the UK. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor talks about his favourite moment with Raha Kapoor

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed daughter Raha Kapoor in November 2022.

The photo features Alia wearing a pink anarkali salwar suit. She also cradled her baby bump while lazing over a couch and smiled wide for the camera. It also captured a corner of Alia's house, which was lit with lights.

Sharing the photo, Soni wrote, “With every child is born a mother…Happy Mother's Day.” Ranbir Kapoor and Alia got married on April 14, 2022, after dating for years. The wedding was an intimate ceremony, which took place at Ranbir's Mumbai residence.

The couple welcomed their first child, Raha Kapoor on November 6, last year. Alia recently turned 30 and celebrated her first birthday as a mother. Talking about how motherhood has changed her, the actor opened up about 'mom guilt' and said Raha Kapoor gives her '1000-watt energy' when feeling low.

Alia Bhatt told Humans of Bombay about 'mom guilt', "It is a very regular feeling, guilt. Very, very normal; most moms will feel it. It is important to tell yourself that you are doing your best... It is very important to understand that taking care of your mental health, whatever makes you happy, will also keep your baby happy... what really helped me was my support system. My husband, my sister, my mom, my family were there to constantly check on me, constantly making it seem like I was doing the best job possible. It is a journey that had just begun, there is so much to explore now. Possibly the best journey I have been on in my life."

Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's upcoming romantic film Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi. The film will release in theatres on July 28. She also has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra.

