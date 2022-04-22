Alia Bhatt looks graceful in red saree, Ranveer Singh focusses on Karan Johar's instructions in Rocky Aur Rani set pics

Actor Churni Ganguly has shared several behind-the-scenes pictures from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Taking to Instagram recently, Churni posted the photos featuring herself, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Karan Johar, and Shabana Azmi. The film is helmed by Karan. (Also Read | Ranveer Singh says Aditya Chopra once told him he's no Hrithik Roshan in his looks: 'So try acting')

In the first photo, Alia, Ranveer Singh, and Churni are seen sitting near each other on couches in a huge room. Karan Johar is seen standing next to Ranveer with his arm resting on Ranveer's couch. All of them share a laugh. Lamps, centre tables, and bouquets also feature in the photo.

Alia is dressed in a red saree while Ranveer is seen in a white T-shirt and pants. Karan opted for a beige outfit while Churni draped a pink saree.

In another picture, Shabana Azmi, with her back to the camera, is seen sitting at a table as she read the Hindustan Times newspaper. Churni sat opposite her while Karan sat between them.

Ranveer was seen standing behind Churni wearing a yellow dress robe while Alia stood next to Karan in a blue outfit and a bucket hat. All the members are seen having a conversation outdoors.

Sharing the pictures, Churni captioned the post, "Simply elated to share the floor with legends like Dharmendra ji, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi, and of course, Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, both exquisite actors and absolute sweethearts."

She also added, "#rockyaurranikipremkahani, directed by none other than the immensely warm @karanjohar, coming to you with much lovey-dovey aplomb, in 2023! #bollywood #dharma #karanjohar #aliabhatt #ranveersingh #dharmendra #jaya #shabana #actor."

Recently, Alia Bhatt, who tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, was seen greeting the paparazzi outside the airport. Apart from Alia, Karan, Shabana and fashion designer Manish Malhotra were also seen. The film also stars Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.

Meanwhile, Ranveer will be next seen in YRF's Jayeshbhai Jordaar, Shankar's remake of his blockbuster Anniyan, and Rohit Shetty's Cirkus.

