Alia Bhatt meets Charles Leclerc after Carlos Sainz at Cannes, fans say she’s ‘collecting F1 drivers like Pokémon’

The French Riviera is known for bringing together stars from different worlds, but the 2026 Cannes Film Festival recently delivered a crossover nobody really expected. A video of Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt interacting with Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc at Cannes quickly went viral online, leaving fans both shocked and excited.

Alia Bhatt meets Charles Leclerc after Carlos Sainz Jr. at Cannes 2026.(Instagram)

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Also read: Alia Bhatt meets F1 driver Carlos Sainz at Cannes, internet calls it the ultimate crossover: ‘Not on 2026 bingo card’

An unexpected Bollywood and Formula 1 crossover

Alia Bhatt has been making headlines throughout Cannes this year as a global ambassador for L’Oréal Paris. But it was her interaction with Ferrari star Charles Leclerc that unexpectedly became one of the internet’s favourite moments from the festival. The two were seen chatting at an event during Cannes, appearing comfortable and relaxed while surrounded by celebrities and fashion personalities. Several fans joked that Alia and Charles was definitely not something they expected to witness in 2026.

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{{^usCountry}} Interestingly, this was not the only Formula 1 crossover involving Alia at Cannes this week. Earlier, she was also spotted interacting with Williams driver Carlos Sainz Jr. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Interestingly, this was not the only Formula 1 crossover involving Alia at Cannes this week. Earlier, she was also spotted interacting with Williams driver Carlos Sainz Jr. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Alia Bhatt’s Cannes fashion moments continue to dominate {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Alia Bhatt’s Cannes fashion moments continue to dominate {{/usCountry}}

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Apart from the viral celebrity interactions, Alia’s Cannes fashion appearances have also remained a major talking point.

For her second red carpet appearance, the actor embraced a dreamy, fairytale-inspired look in a custom, icy-blue gown designed by Danielle Frankel. The outfit featured a structured corset-style bodice that flowed into a dramatic skirt, creating a soft, elegant silhouette. The gown combined silk satin with delicate lace detailing, giving it a romantic and ethereal feel.

One of the standout elements of the look was a lace choker paired with a diamond pendant that added a vintage touch to the overall styling. Styled by Rhea Kapoor, Alia kept her beauty look soft and understated with glowing skin, nude makeup and a slightly messy updo that framed her face naturally.

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Before this appearance, Alia had already impressed fashion watchers at the Cannes opening ceremony in a blush peach couture outfit by Tamara Ralph. The flowing chiffon scarf attached to the ensemble reminded many fans of a modern high-fashion interpretation of a traditional Indian dupatta.

She also made another appearance at the Bharat Pavilion in an outfit by Tarun Tahiliani, accessorised with a lace parasol and a rhinestone bindi, blending Indian aesthetics with global red-carpet styling.

A major year for Alia Bhatt

Alia’s Cannes presence comes during a particularly busy and important phase in her career. She is leading Alpha, the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, alongside Sharvari.

Additionally, Alia will reunite with Ranbir Kapoor in Love & War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and also starring Vicky Kaushal. The film will release on January 21, 2027.

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