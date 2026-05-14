Visibly upset Alia Bhatt snaps after being mobbed by fans and photographers at Cannes Film Festival: ‘Ho gaya abhi’

While Alia Bhatt has been serving one stunning look after another at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival, a video from one of her recent outings at the event is now making headlines for a completely different reason. The clip captures Alia visibly irked after being crowded by fans and photographers who surrounded her during her festival outing. Alia Bhatt is back at the festival as the global ambassador for beauty brand L'Oréal Paris.

Alia Bhatt irked On Wednesday, Alia was spotted at the Bharat Pavilion for its inaugural event, where she joined a distinguished Indian delegation to celebrate the country's cinematic prowess. For this appearance, she chose a custom ivory silk saree-gown which featured a structured, corseted bodice with a plunging neckline.

Several pictures and videos from the outing quickly surfaced on social media, but one clip in particular grabbed everyone’s attention. The video, which shows Alia flaunting her second look at the event, appears to capture the actor looking visibly irritated amid the chaos around her.

The video shows Alia visibly irritated after being mobbed by fans and photographers during festival outings.

The clip shows several fans and photographers crowding around Alia, all trying to take selfies and pictures with the actor, as the situation quickly turns chaotic. As the crowd swells, Alia is seen trying to make her way through, her movement briefly blocked by the commotion.

She initially stopped to interact with fans and posed for selfies with them for a while. However, as the crowd around her grew, the situation seemed to become overwhelming for Alia.

In the clip, she is then heard saying, “Ho gaya abhi? (Is it done now)" suggesting a moment of visible frustration. Members of the security team surrounding her can also be heard urging the crowd to calm down, repeatedly saying, “Relax, relax.”