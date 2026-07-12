Alia Bhatt on BFF duty as she helps Akansha Ranjan Kapoor tie kaleeras before wedding with Sharan Sharma. Watch video

Actor Alia Bhatt's close bond with Akansha Ranjan Kapoor was on full display during the wedding celebrations. Before Akansha married filmmaker Sharan Sharma on July 11, Alia was seen helping her best friend tie her kaleeras during the chooda ceremony. The sweet moment, now going viral on social media, has won fans over and once again highlighted their beautiful friendship.

Alia Bhatt joins Akansha Ranjan Kapoor's chooda ceremony

Alia Bhatt turns ultimate bridesmaid, helps BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor tie kaleeras; watch.

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A video from her chooda ceremony shows Alia helping her best friend tie her kaleeras, and fans can't get enough of the sweet gesture. The clip, original shared by a paparazzo and re-shared by a fan page on X, has quickly gone viral, with many praising Alia for standing by Akansha on her big day.

In the video, Alia is seen sitting beside the bride as she carefully ties the traditional kaleeras to her chooda. She kept her look elegant in a grey saree with a golden border, paired with a matching sleeveless blouse, gold earrings, a maang tikka, dark sunglasses and a neat bun. Akansha looked beautiful in a bright red saree with a heavily embroidered golden blouse.

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A sunset wedding filled with personal touches

{{^usCountry}} Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma got married on July 11 in an intimate sunset ceremony at their Mumbai home. The wedding took place in their garden and was attended only by close family members and a few close friends, making it a warm and personal celebration. The date was special for the couple for another reason, too. They chose to get married exactly four years after they started dating, turning the day they fell in love into the day they officially began their new journey as husband and wife. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma got married on July 11 in an intimate sunset ceremony at their Mumbai home. The wedding took place in their garden and was attended only by close family members and a few close friends, making it a warm and personal celebration. The date was special for the couple for another reason, too. They chose to get married exactly four years after they started dating, turning the day they fell in love into the day they officially began their new journey as husband and wife. {{/usCountry}}

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After the wedding, Akansha and Sharan shared a series of pictures from the ceremony on Instagram. From laughing together and holding hands to signing their marriage papers and celebrating with loved ones, the photos captured some of the happiest moments from their big day. Along with the pictures, Akansha wrote, “Tu na toh ghar ghar nahi lagta, tu hain toh darr nahi lagta.” The line is from the song Tu Hai Toh from Sharan Sharma's directorial, Mr and Mrs Mahi.

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Although the wedding was a private affair, the celebrations are expected to continue with a reception in Mumbai on July 12. Several celebrities from the film industry are likely to attend the event.

Who are Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Sharan Sharma?

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Akansha is the daughter of Anu Ranjan and Shashi Ranjan, founders of The Indian Television Academy. Over the years, she has steadily built her career with a mix of films and web projects. She has been part of films such as Guilty and Monica, O My Darling, and was recently seen in Ikka, directed by Siddharth P Malhotra, alongside Akshaye Khanna, Sunny Deol, Dia Mirza and Tillotama Shome. She also featured in the second season of Prime Video's Gram Chikitsalaya.

Sharan Sharma made his directorial debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, starring Janhvi Kapoor. He later directed Mr and Mrs Mahi, which brought Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao together on screen.