Alia Bhatt on equation with senior co-stars: 'Shah Rukh Khan is my friend, Sanjay Dutt asks me to call him chachu'

Alia Bhatt's next film Gangubai Kathiawadi also features veteran actor Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo. The film, which sees Alia portray a female don and madam of a brothel, stars Ajay as mafia don Karim Lala.

In a recent interview, when Alia was asked whether she was friends with Ajay Devgn, the actor spelled out how different her equation is with some of her senior co-stars, including Shah Rukh Khan and Sanjay Dutt, with whom she appeared in Dear Zindagi and Sadak 2, respectively.

Speaking to Siddharth Kannan for his YouTube channel, Alia spoke about how different her equation is with Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan. She said, "With Ajay sir, I didn't have that much time to spend with him on the film. We didn't have time to really become friends like that. With Shah Rukh, it's very different. We really got along and even though it was limited, I spent a lot of time with him beyond the shoot because we promoted the film (Dear Zindagi) together. He is somebody I am very comfortable with. He, I can say, is my friend because I have spent way more time with him. But I can tell you I can be friends with Ajay Devgn also. I am a friendly person."

The actor then went on to talk about how Sanjay Dutt was one of her senior co-stars, who did treat her like a baby. The two worked together on Sadak 2, which also featured Alia's half-sister Pooja Bhatt and was directed by their father Mahesh Bhatt. "Sanju is different. He always treats me like a baby because of his relation with my dad. He is always like, 'Call me chachu'. That's the way he likes it," said Alia.

Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on a chapter of the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai by S Hussain Zaidi. The film also features Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, and Huma Qureshi, and releases in theatres on February 25.

