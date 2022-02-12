Alia Bhatt says father Mahesh Bhatt feels ‘international crowd will be very impressed with' Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi is set to premiere at the Berlin Film Festival. Alia has now shared what her filmmaker father Mahesh Bhatt thinks about the film.

Alia plays a feisty brothel owner and matriarch in Gangubai Kathiawadi. She made headlines for her confidence as Gangubai in the film's trailer and is also being talked about for her performing garba in the song, Dholida.

Gangubai Kathiawadi would be Alia's third film to have its premiere at the Berlin Film Festival. Talking about the significance of a film screening at an international film festival, Alia told Film Companion in an interview, “Everytime you go to this festival, its just about like taking your film outside the country, mentally you feel that this is that kind of film which is an Indian story and will appeal to everyone. I genuinely believe Gangubai has that potential, it is that story.”

She further said, “Even when my father saw that film he was like ‘this international crowd will be very impressed with this film’. This is all before we had any idea about Berlin and it worked out.”

Earlier, Mahesh Bhatt had shared his reaction to Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer which released last week. He told ETimes, “Alia stands out as Gangubai because she has not moulded herself to a model.” He said in a message to her, “Remain what you are. Don’t try to be different from what you are, even for a moment. Only then you will begin to share your ‘fragrance’.”

All from Deepika Padukone, Katrina Kaif to Anushka Sharma had hailed Alia's performance in the film's trailer. Alia's actor boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor had reacted to it by doing ‘Gangubai’ style namaste in front of the paparazzi.

