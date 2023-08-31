Alia Bhatt responds to her reference in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan trailer: ‘Aur poori duniya ko chahiye sirf SRK’

Alia Bhatt has finally responded to her reference in the trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. The actor returned the compliment from the shot in the trailer when Shah Rukh's titular character says he wants Alia Bhatt. (Also Read: Jawan trailer: Internet links Shah Rukh Khan's ‘baap se baat kar’ line to Aryan Khan-Sameer Wankhede case)

Alia responds

Alia Bhatt has responded to her reference in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan trailer

Alia took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday evening and shared the trailer of Jawan, which dropped earlier in the day. She wrote in the caption, “Aur poori duniya ko chahiye sirf SRK!!!!! @IAMSRK What a fabulous fabulous trailer.. 7th September is tooooo far away… (sun emojis).”

Alia's reference in the trailer

At the start of the Jawan trailer, when Shah Rukh's titular character has kept a metro compartment hostage, he's seen negotiating with Nayanthara's cop character on the phone. When she asks him, “Tumhe chahiye kya?,” Shah Rukh responds cheekily, “Chahiye toh Alia Bhatt.”

Shah Rukh and Alia have shared the screen space in Gauri Shinde's 2016 slice-of-life film Dear Zindagi, which was also co-produced by Shah Rukh's Red Chillies Entertainment. The banner also backed Alia's debut film, Karan Johar's 2012 campus caper Student of the Year, and Jasmeet K Reen's Netflix India dark comedy Darlings from last year.

Alia also took to her Instagram on Thursday evening to share the cover picture of Vogue Thailand, which features her. She's seen in a close-up shot, wearing a furry yellow top. She shared another picture of her from the magazine on Instagram Stories. She's in a white top and silver earrings in that one.

Alia was last seen in her international debut, Tom Harper's spy thriller Heart of Stone, also starring Gal Gadot.

Jawan trailer

Among others who reacted to the Jawan trailer on their respective Instagram Stories were filmmaker Karan Johar, who had earlier called it the “trailer of the century,” actor Varun Dhawan, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, choreographer Farah Khan, actor Arjun Kapoor, Dharma Productions CEO Apoorva Mehta, actors Kriti Sanon, Huma Qureshi, Angad Bedi, and Anushka Sharma.

Jawan, directed by Atlee and produced by Red Chillies Entertainment, also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra, Priyamani, Sunil Grover, Yogi Babu, and Ridhi Dogra among others. It will release in cinemas in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on September 7.

