Alia Bhatt out of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana, shoot delayed: report

Alia Bhatt is reported to have walked out of Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of Hindu epic Ramayana. As per a Pinkvilla report, Alia couldn't be part of the project due to date issues. She was in talks to play Sita in the film, which also stars her real life husband Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Kannada star Yash could play Ravana. (Also read: Alia Bhatt trends on Twitter after report claims she will play Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor's Ram in Ramayana)

Date issues for Alia

Alia Bhatt was in talks to play Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's adaptation of Ramayana.(AFP)

As per the report, the film is also seeing a delay in beginning of the shoot. A source told Pinkvilla that the production team is making sure they get all the details right. "As far as the casting is concerned, Ranbir Kapoor is still committed to playing Lord Ram, while Alia Bhatt - who was approached for the project - is no longer part of it. The actress was in talks for the role of Goddess Sita, but the collaboration didn’t work out because of date issues," shared the insider.

They also added that Yash is still attached to the project. Earlier, rumours were heard that Yash had walked out of the film.

Not going to offend

In July, Nitesh was asked about the cast of his film when he neither confirmed nor denied casting Ranbir, Alia and Yash. He simply said that the announcement will come ‘very soon.’ He had also spoken about the possibility of ‘offending’ people with the film. He told Zoom Entertainment, “My question is very simple. I am also a consumer of the content that I create and if I’m not going to offend myself than I’m very confident that I might not end up offending anybody else." He was speaking in light of all the controversy kicked up by Om Raut's recent adaptation of Ramayana, Adipurush.

Kangana's not for it

Earlier, actor Kangana Ranaut had also reacted to Ranbir and Yash's casting in the movie. Kangana wrote on Instagram, "Recently I am hearing news about another coming up Bolly Ramayana... Where a skinny white rat (so-called actor) who desperately needs some sun tan and conscience he is infamous for doing nasty underhand PR about almost everyone in the industry... known for womanising and drug addiction after desperately trying to prove himself Lord Shiva in a trilogy (which no one watched or want to make more parts of) has now grown fancy to be Lord Rama..."

She also added, "Whereas a young southern superstar who is known to be self-made, a devoted family man a traditionalist also according to Valmiki ji description he looks more like Lord Rama in his complexion, demeanour and facial features... is offered to play Ravana...What kind of Kalyuga is this?? No pale-looking druggie soy boy should play Lord Rama .... Jai Shri Ram (folded hands emoji)." Kangana is going to star in her own film on Ramayana, Sita: The Incarnation.

