Kangana Ranaut reacts to Ranbir Kapoor playing Lord Ram in Ramayana, calls him a 'skinny white rat'

Kangana Ranaut has reacted after several reports emerged, claiming that Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will play Goddess Sita and Lord Ram in Nitesh Tiwari's much-anticipated film, Ramayana. As per reports, Yash is in talks to essay the role of Raavan. Taking to her Instagram Stories on Saturday, Kangana wrote a long note and criticised the casting for the film. Incidentally, Kangana will also feature in a film titled The Incarnation: Sita. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt trends on Twitter after report claims she will play Sita opposite Ranbir Kapoor's Ram in Ramayana) Kangana Ranaut shared a note on Instagram.

Kangana's note

Kangana wrote, "Recently I am hearing news about another coming up Bolly Ramayana... Where a skinny white rat (so-called actor) who desperately needs some sun tan and conscience he is infamous for doing nasty underhand PR about almost everyone in the industry... known for womanising and drug addiction after desperately trying to prove himself Lord Shiva in a trilogy (which no one watched or want to make more parts of) has now grown fancy to be Lord Rama..."

She also added, "Whereas a young southern superstar who is known to be self-made, a devoted family man a traditionalist also according to Valmiki ji description he looks more like Lord Rama in his complexion, demeanour and facial features... is offered to play Ravana...What kind of Kalyuga is this?? No pale-looking druggie soy boy should play Lord Rama .... Jai Shri Ram (folded hands emoji)."

In her next Instagram Stories, Kangana added a danger sticker. She also wrote, "If you hit me once I will hit you till you dead!!! Don't mess with me stay away!!!!"

Kangana wrote a long note and criticised the casting for the film.

Ranbir played Shiva in Brahmastra

Ranbir Kapoor featured as Shiva in Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva, directed by Ayan Mukerji. The film is the first installment of a trilogy, which is itself planned to be part of a cinematic universe titled Astraverse. The film also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna.

Report on cast of Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana

Recently, a Pinkvilla report quoted a source saying that Alia was the first choice for Ramayana. It added that earlier the dates couldn’t match due to different reasons but after the film got delayed, Nitesh and producer Madhu Mantena decided to go with Alia. As per the report, Ranbir is busy giving look tests for the film at the DNEG office. The report also hinted that Yash may soon sign the film for the role of Raavan. An official announcement of the film is expected to come on Diwali this year.

Kangana's upcoming projects

Fans will see Kangana in Emergency, her first solo directorial film. The film revolves around the life of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and features Kangana in the titular role of the late politician. She will also be seen in Tejas, Chandramukhi 2, Manikarnika Returns: The Legend of Didda and The Incarnation: Sita.

