Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor leave for Maldives holiday after Covid-19 recovery. See pics

Actor couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor were seen at the Mumbai airport on Monday morning, as they took a flight to the Maldives.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON APR 19, 2021 10:23 AM IST
Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have both recently recovered from coronavirus. (Varinder Chawla)

After recovering from Covid-19 recently, actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor left for the Maldives on Monday. They were spotted by the paparazzi at the Mumbai airport.

Alia was seen in a yellow top, white jacket and white pants. She had her hair tied in a bun and was wearing a protective mask. Ranbir was also seen in a white T-shirt and blue pants, carrying a bag.

Alia and Ranbir are the latest Bollywood celebrities to leave for the Maldives amid rising coronavirus cases in India. On Sunday, rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff took a flight to the Maldives from Mumbai. Before that, on Friday, actor Sara Ali Khan flew to the holiday destination with her mother, Amrita Singh.

Alia was diagnosed with Covid-19 earlier this month. She took to Instagram last week to announce that she had tested negative for the disease. Ranbir had tested positive in March and recovered a few days later.

While Ranbir was under home quarantine, Alia seemed to be missing him. She took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of their hands, clasped together. "Major missing," Alia had captioned her post.

Alia and Ranbir have been dating for three years. Ranbir admitted in an interview last year that they would've tied the knot already had it not been for the pandemic. “I don’t want to jinx it by saying anything. I want to tick mark that goal very soon in my life,” he had told journalist Rajeev Masand.

The couple will soon be seen on the big screen together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra. The film is part of a fantasy epic trilogy and has long been delayed. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.

