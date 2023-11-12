Alia Bhatt arrives in red with Ranbir Kapoor for Kareena Kapoor's Diwali bash; Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor also attend

All those who had wished to see Alia don red as a bride will love how the actor decked up in a red lehenga for Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan's Diwali get-together on Saturday. The actor arrived with husband Ranbir Kapoor for the bash which also had Kareena's parents Randhir Kapoor and Babita and Saif's kids Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan, and his sister Soha Ali Khan's family in attendance. Also read: Kareena Kapoor looks ravishing in red, Saif Ali Khan dapper in black on Choti Diwali. See pics

Kareena's family at her Diwali bash

Aadar Jain, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan and Sara Ali Khan at Kareena Kapoor's Diwali bash.

Alia Bhatt looked pretty in a simple red lehenga with a sequined dupatta spread on the arm. She wore golden earrings but otherwise kept the look minimal. She also carried a matching potli bag. Ranbir Kapoor also looked a dapper in a black kurta pyjama with a matching jacket. The couple held hands as they posed together for the paparazzi. Neetu Kapoor was also spotted in a pink salwar kurta.

From Kareena's family, Randhir Kapoor and Babita arrived together in silk ethnic outfits. While Randhir wore cream, Babita was in soft pink and was accompanied by their caretakers. Karisma Kapor arrived in a brown silk kurta with a bronze dupatta and golden earrings. Kareena's BFF Amrita Arora was spotted in a sequined cream lehenga saree as she came with husband Shakeel Ladak. Kareena's cousin Aadar Jain arrived with an unknown woman, whom many believe is his new girlfriend after his breakup with actor Tara Sutaria. His parents Reema Jain and Manoj Kapoor were also spotted.

Saif's family at the Diwali bash

Sara Ali Khan arrived with brother Ibrahim, whose also dressed up much like Ranbir in a short black achkan and white churidar. Sara was in a banarasi purple short kurta and brown churidar. She also carried gifts as the two siblings posed together before entering their father's house. Soha Ali Khan came in a red and golden silk saree and Kunal Kemmu joined her in a white kurta pyjama. Saba Ali Khan was in a yellow ethnic outfit.

Red and black seems to have been the common theme for the day as host Kareena decked up in a red saree and diamond earrings. Saif wore a stylish black kurta with a white dhoti for the evening. Kareena had shared a few glimpses of their look on her Instagram Stories on Saturday.

