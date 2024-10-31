Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor step out with Raha for Diwali celebrations; daughter steals spotlight with cute expressions

Diwali outing

On Thursday, Alia along with Ranbir were seen stepping out with their little daughter Raha. Several pictures from the outing have surfaced on social media.

Many pictures show Ranbir, Alia and Raha heading to the car. Alia is seen holding Raha in her arms as she directs someone. Meanwhile, Ranbir was spotted ensuring Alia and Raha sat in the car comfortably and even waved to the photographers.

And the spotlight was on Raha who was captured scrunching her nose.

The family's festive fashion was truly radiant. Alia stunned in a vibrant orange ethnic suit, complemented by a delicate pink net dupatta, exuding elegance and poise.

Meanwhile, little Raha stole hearts in a charming beige printed kurta and matching pants. In a heartwarming display of style, Ranbir mirrored his daughter's outfit, sporting an identical beige kurta with a matching print and pyjamas.

Fans in awe of Raha

As soon as the pictures dropped on social media, fans gushed over Raha. “Raha is little version of Alia," one shared, with another writing, “Like Mother, Like Daughter."

“Twining with papa... awww cutie rahupie,” commented one user, with one sharing, “Rk and raha wear same dress...Father daughter goal”.

Alia and Ranbir welcomed their baby daughter Raha in November 2022. She is often spotted with the two of them during public appearances.

Alia’s work report

Alia was last seen in Jigra, which starred Vedang Raina as her sibling. The Vasan Bala film released in theatres on October 11 to mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office. She will be seen next in Alpha, a film that also features Sharvari as a super agent. Alpha is directed by Shiv Rawail. Alia will also star in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love & War alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.