Alia Bhatt puts Jigra controversy behind her, jets off to Kashmir for Alpha shoot. See serene new pics

Alia in Kashmir

Alia's pictures from Kashmir come at a time when she's facing controversy surrounding her recent release, Jigra. The film, which garnered significant attention pre-release, has been embroiled in allegations of plagiarism and underperformance at the box office. Despite the surrounding noise, Alia has maintained silence, choosing not to address the controversy.

Instead, Alia seems focused on her next project, Alpha. Taking to social media, Alia shared a series of candid pictures, showcasing her unwinding in Kashmir.

On Friday, the actor took to her Instagram to drop two pictures from Kashmir. In the pictures, Alia can be seen dressed in woollen attire. In the images, the actor can be seen soaking up the sun, surrounded by greenery, and marvelling at the region's beauty.

She captioned the picture, “Kashmir #Alpha’.

She wore a cosy cardigan along with a woollen cap. Alia had a no-makeup look as she posed alongside her room’s balcony.

The hotel also posted images of the actor welcoming her to the place. Sharing some images, the post read, “It was a pleasure hosting you, Alia Bhatt! Your presence added extra sparkle to the beauty of Kashmir. We look forward to your next visit.”

Her posts have been flooded with comments and likes, with fans and followers praising her serene surroundings.

“Queen after serving in JIGRA is ready to serve in Alpha,” one wrote, with another sharing, “Sunshine”.

About Alpha

Alia Bhatt and Sharvari have teamed up for the first female-led film in the YRF spy universe. Bobby Deol is rumoured to be a part of the cast of the Shiv Rawail directorial as well. Alpha adds a new link in the YRF spy universe which already has Salman Khan's Tiger, Hrithik Roshan's Kabir and Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan. Till date, five films in the universe have been released, with the next two films in the pipeline being War 2 and Alpha. There are two more rumoured projects in the pipeline- Pathaan 2 and Tiger Vs Pathaan.

On the film front

Alia was most recently seen in Jigra, which was released on October 11. The Vasan Bala film grabbed headlines for all the wrong reasons in the last few days. The film has faced a number of controversies, including the negativity surrounding Alia’s casting in the movie.

Actor Divya Khossla Kumar has also claimed that the film which is a jailbreak drama, resembled the plot line of her last film, Savi. She also accused Alia of manipulating the box office numbers of Jigra.

Jigra revolves around a devoted sister, Satya Anand (Alia), who embarks on a harrowing journey to rescue her brother, Ankur Anand (Vedang Raina). It has underperformed at the box office.