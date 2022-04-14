Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor wedding: Karan Johar left teary-eyed on seeing the bride, gave newlyweds a hug

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor's wedding was a much-anticipated event. So when it finally happened on Thursday, April 14, it left many quite emotional. One of them was filmmaker Karan Johar, who has been a close friend of the actor couple for years. As per sources, Karan could not control his emotions and was left teary-eyed at Alia and Ranbir's wedding, particularly when he saw Alia dressed as a bride. Also read: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt wedding live updates: Couple drops reception plans, Kareena Kapoor stuns in a saree

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot in a small, intimate ceremony on Thursday afternoon at his Bandra home, Vastu. In attendance were the couple's family and close friends, including Karan and a select few.

According to a source present at the wedding, Karan arrived at the wedding with fellow filmmaker Ayan Mukerji and as soon as the two saw Alia Bhatt in her bridal attire, they became emotional. In fact, Karan could not control his tears upon seeing Alia dressed as a bride. The two filmmakers then met both the newlyweds and gave them a hug and their blessings.

As per reports, Karan had got emotional on the first day of Alia and Ranbir's wedding festivities too. According to several media reports, when Karan was asked by Alia's family to be a part of the family during the haldi ceremony, he choked up. Karan has spoken about his fondness for Alia many times in the past. The filmmaker not only launched Alia in Bollywood with Student of the Year but reportedly guides her in her career choices as well.

Karan has worked with both Alia and Ranbir. Apart from being the producer of Alia's debut film, he is now directing her in his next directorial Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. He directed Ranbir in his previous directorial Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Karan is also the producer of Brahmastra, Alia and Ranbir's first film together, which is directed by Ayan Mukerji. It was on the sets of this film that Alia and Ranbir began dating around 2017.