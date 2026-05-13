Alia Bhatt recalls being star-struck after meeting Viola Davis at Cannes Film Festival: ‘My hands were shaking’

Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt made her debut at the Cannes Film Festival in 2025 as the global brand ambassador for L'Oréal Paris. As she returned to the red carpet this year as well, the actor recalled being star-struck after meeting Viola Davis during her first appearance at the festival.

Alia Bhatt star-struck by Viola Davis at Cannes Film Festival

Alia Bhatt recalls being nervous meeting Viola Davis for the first time.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In a chat with The Hollywood Reporter India, Alia revealed that she enjoys the feeling of being star-struck and shared how nervous she became while meeting Viola Davis. “It’s a very special feeling. Last time I met Viola Davis, my hands were shaking. I wanted to go up to her and say something, but words weren’t coming out. I am excited to meet anybody who is just amazing in the cinema. I am just not good at having conversations. I feel very shy,” she said.

About Viola Davis

Viola Davis is an acclaimed American actor and producer, widely recognised for her powerful performances in film, television, and theatre. Born on August 11, 1965, in South Carolina, she rose to prominence with roles in films such as The Help, Fences, and The Woman King. On television, she gained worldwide recognition for portraying Annalise Keating in the legal drama series How to Get Away with Murder.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Viola Davis is also among the few performers to achieve the prestigious “Triple Crown of Acting”, having won an Academy Awards, an Primetime Emmy Awards, and two Tony Awards. Over the years, she has become one of the most respected performers in Hollywood, admired for her versatility and emotionally layered performances. Alia Bhatt at Cannes 2026 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Viola Davis is also among the few performers to achieve the prestigious “Triple Crown of Acting”, having won an Academy Awards, an Primetime Emmy Awards, and two Tony Awards. Over the years, she has become one of the most respected performers in Hollywood, admired for her versatility and emotionally layered performances. Alia Bhatt at Cannes 2026 {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} This year, Alia began her Cannes journey with a soft princess-core fashion moment in a sea-foam green couture gown designed by Yash Patil. The outfit featured hand-painted landscapes of the Riviera as a tribute to the festival’s surroundings. On the second day, the actor grabbed attention in a custom ensemble by Tarun Tahiliani, which paid a soulful homage to the Indian saree. Several fans compared her look to the aesthetic of Bridgerton, while many others praised her fashion choices and red-carpet appearances. Alia’s upcoming films {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This year, Alia began her Cannes journey with a soft princess-core fashion moment in a sea-foam green couture gown designed by Yash Patil. The outfit featured hand-painted landscapes of the Riviera as a tribute to the festival’s surroundings. On the second day, the actor grabbed attention in a custom ensemble by Tarun Tahiliani, which paid a soulful homage to the Indian saree. Several fans compared her look to the aesthetic of Bridgerton, while many others praised her fashion choices and red-carpet appearances. Alia’s upcoming films {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Alia is currently awaiting the release of her upcoming film, Alpha. Helmed by Shiv Rawail, the film also stars Sharvari, Bobby Deol, and Anil Kapoor in key roles. The film is the seventh instalment in Yash Raj Films’ spy universe and is scheduled to release in theatres on July 10, 2026.

Apart from Alpha, Alia also has Love & War in the pipeline. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal in pivotal roles. The project marks Alia’s second collaboration with Bhansali, as well as her second on-screen collaboration with Ranbir and Vicky. The film is currently under production and is slated to release in theatres on January 21, 2027.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON