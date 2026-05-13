Alia Bhatt meets F1 driver Carlos Sainz at Cannes, internet calls it the ultimate crossover: ‘Not on 2026 bingo card’

The opening day of the 79th Cannes Film Festival gave the internet a crossover nobody had on their 2026 bingo card. Actor Alia Bhatt and Formula One racer Carlos Sainz Jr. crossed paths at the opening day of the 79th Cannes Film Festival, and social media instantly hit full speed. On Tuesday, Alia stole the spotlight on the opening day of Cannes Film Festival.

Alia meets Carlos Sainz Jr On Tuesday, Alia stole the spotlight on the opening day of the global film festival with her glamorous look. Several videos of her outing have emerged on social media. One video shows Alia meeting Carlos.

The moment played out at a Cannes gathering, where Carlos looked suave in a tux while mingling with a star-studded guest list that included Alia Bhatt, Heidi Klum, Jane Fonda and Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu. But it was Carlos’ interaction with Alia and their photos together that truly left fans swooning over the unexpected duo.

Pictures and videos from the event captured Alia greeting Carlos Sainz Jr. with a cheek kiss before the two slipped into an animated conversation. The F1 star later stood beside Alia as the celebrity-packed group came together for photographs, giving fans yet another viral moment.

The unexpected meeting of glam and Grand Prix left fans swooning, with many calling it the “crossover of the year” as photos and clips from the moment caught attention on social media.

One wrote, “carlos sainz meeting alia bhatt was NOT on my 2026 bingo card… what is this crossover even”, with another sharing, what multiverse timeline is this… Seeing Carlos Sainz and Alia Bhatt in the same frame just short-circuited my brain.”