Ted Danson and Viola Davis receive honorary Golden Globe awards at inaugural Golden Gala Night

American actors Viola Davis and Ted Danson were presented with distinguished awards in a room full of their peers at the Golden Globes' Golden Gala, held at the Beverly Hilton on Friday. Ted Danson and Viola Davis at the Golden Gala Night ahead of the 82nd Golden Globe Awards.

The event marked the first time the organization hosted a special ceremony for the recipients of its two historic honours, the Cecil B DeMille Award and the Carol Burnett Award as per The Hollywood Reporter.

In the past, the organisers presented the award during the live telecast. It was attended by Jane Fonda, Meryl Streep, Carol Burnett, Anthony Anderson, Babyface and others.

Danson was presented with the Carol Burnett Award by his wife Mary Steenburgen, who called her husband her "dream man." They have been married for almost 30 years.

Danson, in his acceptance speech, delivered the humorous quips.

"I have to admit I've always had a confusing relationship with awards. If I win, I feel a little embarrassed and lonely. If I don't win, I feel a little embarrassed and lonely," he said. "But not tonight. Not tonight. I am so thrilled to get this award, Carol. I cannot tell you how much it means to me. You have brought so much joy and happiness into households all over the world. You radiate kindness. I love you so much."

Burnett then shouted, "I love you," to Danson from her seat inside the intimate gathering.

"I hope this inaugural evening of excellence is a night that all of us will remember for years to come," said Golden Globes president Helen Hoehne in her opening remarks. "As we've been thinking about how to reinvent the Golden Globes over the past few years, we've embraced change and opened ourselves to fresh ideas. We're not just excited about what these changes hold for the next year, but about what the possibilities they hold for the future. And tonight is a perfect example of that innovation. No pressure, no envelopes to open, just a chance to bring our industry together to shine a spotlight on two exceptional individuals."

After thanking friends, family and colleagues, Danson concluded his speech with a remembrance of his most famous character from Cheers.

"As Sam Malone said, I truly am the luckiest son of a bitch I've ever met, and Carol, you know what's wonderful about this award is that every year we are gathered together to celebrate laughter and joy, we will celebrate you, Carol, and we will celebrate all the funny men and women that came before us."

Golden Globes will be airing live on January 5, 2025 (US time), promising a star-studded evening, with comedian Nikki Glaser taking the stage as the first-ever woman to host the event solo. In India, the awards will be streaming live on Lionsgate Play from 6.30 am on Monday morning.