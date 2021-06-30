Alia Bhatt's best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor shares 2021's 'best moment' with their unseen pic from Maldives

Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor has shared an unseen picture with her best friend, actor Alia Bhatt, from their Maldives trip earlier this year. Akansha conducted an Instagram Ask Me Anything session on Tuesday. She was bombarded with several questions from fans.

Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, when asked about her 'best moment of 2021', shared the photo with Alia Bhatt. In the picture, the duo is seen in the shallow blue waters of the Arabian sea at sunset.

In the picture, while Alia wears a pink bikini, Akansha sports a purple swimsuit. Alia is seen smiling for the camera while Akansha sticks out her tongue with her side profile towards the camera. The duo had taken the trip earlier this year along with Akansha's sister Anushka Ranjan and Alia's sister Shaheen Bhatt.

In another question, when Akansha was asked 'who is your bestie alia or Athiya Shetty, she replied with, 'both are pests'. Akansha was also asked about her equation with her Guilty co-star actor Kiara Advani. A fan asked, "you're bond with Ki?" to which she shared a picture with Kiara and replied, "we're the cutest".

When a fan asked her, "who's ur fav kapoor", she responded with "on special request ive come back for the one and only *drum roll* Arjun Kapoor @arjunkapoor".

Akansha was recently seen in the Netflix anthology series Ray. A tribute to the legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray, the series has been helmed by Abhishek Chaubey, Srijit Mukherji and Vasan Bala. It also features Manoj Bajpayee, Gajraj Rao, Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor, Radhika Madan, Ali Fazal, Shweta Basu Prasad, Anindita Bose, Kay Kay Menon, among others.

Akansha made her acting debut with the Netflix film Guilty, which also starred Kiara Advani in a pivotal role.

Meanwhile, Alia has several projects in the pipeline including Darlings, Gangubai Khatiawadi helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, RRR with Ram Charan and Jr NTR, and Brahmastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.