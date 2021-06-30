Run BTS Episode 144: Jimin recalls wanting to throw up after Dionysus performance at MMA 2019

Run BTS, the web series, aired its 144th episode on Tuesday and Jimin, one of the members of the K-pop band, recalled how he wanted to throw up after the Dionysus performance at the Melon Music Awards (MMA) 2019.

In the new episode, Run BTS Gayo, Jimin, along with BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook, were quizzed about their songs. The episode was divided into three segments--consonant quiz, picture speed quiz, and songs based on ARMY's choice.

One of the questions was based on their song Dionysus that they performed at the MMA 2019. Recalling a part of their choreography, Jimin said, "It was really hard. I wanted to throw up." A fan tweeted a video clip of their reaction saying, "[watching MMA Dionysus dance break]: here we come, me and jin! the matrix move! we finally got a reaction video, after 2 years."

[watching MMA Dionysus 🐨🐹 dance break]

🐨: here we come, me and jin! the matrix move!

🤣🤣🤣

we finally got a reaction video, after 2 years 😂 pic.twitter.com/iEIWRnydOh — nina (@_saranghaenjk) June 29, 2021





BTS also did a V Live session on Tuesday and the band members spoke about their upcoming song. They were also seen pulling each other's legs. V aka Kim Taehyung, during the live, read a message from a fan, "Yoongi marry me." Suga, who was drinking water at that time, gave a confused expression. All the members burst out laughing at the proposal. Jungkook was seen laughing uncontrollably after turning his face to the side.

The V Live session follows after singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran confirmed that he and BTS have teamed up for the music group's new song. They had earlier collaborated on Make It Right from the 2019 album Map of the Soul: Persona.

On the US radio show Most Requested Live, Ed had recently said, "I've actually worked with BTS on their last record, and I've just written a song for their new record. And they're like super, super cool guys as well."

Also Read | Priyanka Chopra visits Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with mom Madhu Chopra, see pics

Earlier this month, the septet concluded BTS' two-day live stream event BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo, to mark their eighth anniversary.

The event, which was held on June 14-15, saw the band perform 15 songs, including Life Goes On, Butter, Dynamite, Stay and Fly To My Room, on an outdoor stage. Fans and followers of the K-pop group were also able to see them perform on Suga's Daechwita and J-Hope’s Chicken Noodle Soup, with all seven members.