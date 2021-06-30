Priyanka Chopra visits Rock and Roll Hall of Fame with mom Madhu Chopra, see pics

Priyanka Chopra went for a family outing to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland, Ohio, where she is currently. She shared pictures from their visit on her Instagram page. Krishna Sky, the daughter of the actor's stylist Divya Jyoti and Nile Sarkisian, also features in the pictures.

In the pictures, Priyanka Chopra can be seen posing for the cameras, wearing a colourful printed dress. Her mom Madhu Chopra is also seen, in shorts and a top.

She captioned the images, "Thank you @rockhall for giving me and the family such a wonderful time. So amazing to be amongst the greatest ever in Music. Thank you Greg, Shelby, Nwaka and everyone else who made it so smooth. Love u @johnlloydtaylor - @divya_jyoti @cavanaughjames."

Last week, Priyanka shared pictures and videos as she arrived in the US. She also visited her restaurant in New York, Sona. "I cannot believe I’m finally at @sonanewyork and seeing our labour of love after 3 years of planning. My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes @sonanewyork such a wholesome experience. From my namesake private dining room, Mimi’s, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City," she wrote, sharing a picture from her visit.





Priyanka is currently in the US with her husband Nick Jonas. She had been stationed in London since late last year, working on back-to-back projects. She has been shooting for Text For You and Citadel.

She took time off the shoot of Citadel and promoted her new haircare brand in the US. She also shared a video last week, in which she was seen filming herself as she made a trip to a supermarket, to see her hair products on the shelves for the first time.

Priyanka has an interesting lineup of projects in the pipeline including- the spy series Citadel, Text for You and Matrix 4. She will also be seen in an Indian wedding comedy with Mindy Kaling, which she will co-produce and feature in.