Priyanka Chopra shows off her space buns in new selfie, fan calls her Mickey Mouse. See here

Actor Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday treated her fans to a new Instagram selfie. In the picture, she is seen posing in a car. Priyanka wrote that she might delete the picture later, but was dissuaded by her fans.

Priyanka Chopra showed off her space-buns hairstyle in the photo. She also wore a pair of large orange sunglasses, golden hoop earrings, a golden bangle and a golden necklace. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Felt cute, might delete later."





Priyanka's We Can Be Heroes co-star YaYa Gosselin wrote, "Do NOT delete. Cutie." A fan also noticed how Priyanka's space buns made her look like Mickey Mouse. Another fan commented, "Looking very beautiful and pretty... God bless you always and stay blessed forever."

Priyanka is currently in the United States with her husband Nick Jonas. She had been stationed in London since late last year, working on back-to-back projects such as Text For You and Citadel. She took time off the latter to promote her new hair care brand in the US. She even shared a video last week, in which she was seen filming herself as she made a trip to a supermarket, only so she could see her hair products on the shelves for the first time.

Priyanka also visited Sona, her restaurant in New York, for the first time since its inauguration earlier this year. Sharing pictures from the visit, she wrote, "I cannot believe I’m finally at @sonanewyork and seeing our labour of love after 3 years of planning. My heart is so full to go into the kitchen and meet the team that makes @sonanewyork such a wholesome experience. From my namesake private dining room, Mimi’s, to the gorgeous interiors, the stunning art by Indian artists (for sale) and the yummy food and drinks, the Sona experience is so unique and a part of my heart in the heart of New York City."

Also read: Shehnaaz Gill says she wouldn't have found work without losing weight: 'Yahan patli ladkiyan chalti hain'

The actor will be seen with Richard Madden in Citadel, with Keanu Reeves in Matrix 4, and with Sam Hueghan in Text For You. She also has a film with Mindy Kaling and a reality show with Nick Jonas in the pipeline.