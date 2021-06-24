Run BTS Ep 143: Jimin recalls how his younger brother made him angry, got scolded by mom

The web series Run BTS recently aired its 143rd episode and Jimin, one of the members of the K-pop band, recalled how his younger brother made him angry. In the new episode, Jimin, along with members RM, Jin, J-Hope, V and Jungkook, were divided into three teams (initially two) and had to come up with fairytale comic illustrations as well as storylines.

During the episode, Jimin recalled, “I hit my younger brother because he bothered me, then acted clueless in front of mom. So my mom scolded me instead. That used to make me so angry." A fan tweeted screenshots from the episode with English subtitles.





Fans poured their love on Jimin. One person tweeted, “I wish if I have some elder one to share my beats from my mom. .." Another said, "I can relate to it...... Jimin oppa I understand u...... "

지민이 어렸을 때 억울실화 pic.twitter.com/5g0TTUIOKa — 𝐊 (@eterna1promi3e) June 22, 2021





The show highlighted the stories of V's One Spoonful of Heart and Jin and Jungkook’s One Strand Hair. Jungkook’s blue hair was also discussed. However, Suga was missing from the episode. He was later at the end seen reading the stories of the members.

The septet recently concluded BTS' two-day live stream event BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo, to mark their eighth anniversary.

The event, which was held on June 14-15, saw the band perform 15 songs, including Life Goes On, Butter, Dynamite, Stay and Fly To My Room, on an outdoor stage. Fans and followers of the K-pop group were also able to see them perform on Suga's Daechwita and J-hope’s Chicken Noodle Soup, with all seven members.

The venue featured various planet installations and an entire stage in the form of the number ‘8’ that stands for both their eighth year since formation and the infinity sign.

Also Read | Happy bday Vijayashanthi: Karthavyam to Sarileru Neekevvaru, her 5 best roles

In a special message for fans, the septet was quoted by news agency PTI as saying, "We had so much fun today. I can’t wait for that day when we can all breathe the same air in the same space. We hope the situation gets better as soon as possible so we can meet each other. Until that day, I hope you all stay strong. The light shines brighter in the dark. Please remember that you and we look for each other, shining light upon one another."