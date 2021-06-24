Happy bday Vijayashanthi: Karthavyam to Sarileru Neekevvaru, her 5 best roles

Actor-politician Vijayashanthi, who is fondly known as 'lady superstar' of south Indian cinema, is celebrating her 55th birthday on June 24. Vijayashanthi is a well-known name through her acting and versatile performances. She has not only worked in Telugu but also the Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi film industries.

The actor made her debut with the 1980 film Khiladi Krishnudu, and has worked in over 200 films in multiple languages since then. Being regarded as one of the most promising actors in the Indian film Industry. Vijayashanthi has also been a successful politician.

In the last 40 years of her career, she has earned the title of "The Action Queen of Indian Cinema". Being a recipient of many honours and prestigious awards, including the National Film Award, four-time winner of Andhra Pradesh Nandi Awards, and seven Filmfare Awards south, the veteran actor has had quite the journey in cinema.

On the occasion of her 55th birthday, check out some of best performances:

Karthavyam

As the name suggests, Karthavayam is a 1990 Telugu film based on a sincere cop. The film tells the story of an assistant superintendent of police who is an honest cop and strives to confront a notorious politician and his corrupt son's atrocities. Her performance as a tough cop was inspired by the real-life story of police officer Kiran Bedi.

Osey Ramulamma

Osey Ramulamma is a Telugu film starring Vijayashanthi and Dasari Narayan Rao in the lead roles. The film portrays a woman's rebellion in the state of Telangana. Being a box office hit, the film premiered at the 1998 International Film Festival of India.

Pratighatana

This a 1985 action drama revolving around a woman's fight against corruption and crime in politics. Vijayashanthi starred in the lead role and Chandra Mohan acted as her husband. The film bagged Vijayashanthi Filmfare Award south.

Swayamkrushi

This is a 1987 Telugu drama featuring Chiranjeevi and Vijayashanthi in lead roles. The film tells the story of a cobbler who raises his nephew and an orphan together as his own, later marries his childhood love, and becomes rich. But things take a turn when his nephew's father returns from prison to claim his son and their money.

Sarileru Neekevvaru

This 2020 film marked a comeback for the veteran actor. The film starred Mahesh Babu and Rashmika Mandanna along with Vijayashanthi in important roles. The movie told the story of an army major who is assigned a covert mission at Kurnool. H finds himself cheated by his people, and plans to reveal the truth. The film was a major success and earned over ₹260 croreworldwide.

