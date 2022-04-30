Alia Bhatt's BFF Akansha Ranjan Kapoor is inconsolable in freshest batch of wedding pics. See here

Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor was inconsolable at the wedding of her best friend Alia Bhatt. She took to Instagram on Saturday, more than two weeks after the wedding to share some unseen photos of herself from the mehendi ceremony. (Also read: Watch Ranbir Kapoor 'introduce' Alia Bhatt post varmala in video from wedding: 'Say hi to my wife')

The photos show all the changing moods of Akansha at the ceremony. She is first seen enjoying a drink and smiling while grooving to the music. She is wearing a yellow saree with a white blouse. Over the next few pictures, she become a bit more emotional and is even seen holding Alia's hand with a crying expression on her face. In the final photo, she is sobbing with her hand on her mouth as someone tries to console her.

Akansha also poked fun at her emotional self. “The (de)escalation of ARK’s emotions at every wedding, ever,” she captioned the post. Her elder sister Anushka Ranjan also confirmed that it was indeed the truth. “Hahahaha cried a lot I must say,” she commented on the post. Athiya Shetty wrote, “Hahaha this is the cutest.” Vaani Kapoor wrote, “Hahahahaha Kanchu.”

Fans were also happy to see Akansha's affection for her best friend. “Friendships like these> entire world,” one wrote. Akansha is also an actor like her sister and Alia. She was seen in Netflix movies Guilty and Ray.

Alia Bhatt got married to boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor on April 14. The intimate wedding was organised at their home in Bandra and was attended only by the couple's closest family and friends. Among those who attended were Ranbir's side of the family: Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Saif Ali Khan, Randhir Kapoor, Babita, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Rima Jain and Shweta Bachchan and Navya Nanda. From Alia's side were Mahesh Bhatt, Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Pooja Bhatt, Rahul Bhatt, Karan Johar, Ayan Mukerji and others.

