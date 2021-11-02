Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt’s fans discover her lookalike, do a double take at ‘same smile’. Watch video
bollywood

Alia Bhatt’s fans discover her lookalike, do a double take at ‘same smile’. Watch video

Alia Bhatt's fans were stunned after a video of Celesti Bairagey, who bears a striking resemblance to the actor, went viral. Watch it here.
Alia Bhatt's lookalike who goes by the name Celesti Bairagey.
Published on Nov 02, 2021 02:26 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Actor Alia Bhatt's fans have discovered a doppelganger of the actor, an Assamese girl named Celesti Bairagey. Fans were left confused after a video of hers went viral online.

Taking to Instagram, Celesti shared a video recently. She wore a sleeveless white top paired with a black skirt. The video, shot in Rajasthan, was shared with the caption, "Darr gayi (got scared)."

Social media users dropped comments comparing her to Alia. A person wrote, "Tumak bohut morom lage (you are adorable)... choti Alia Bhatt." Another said, "Omg I thought its @aliaabhatt." "Alia Bhatt 2.0," another comment read. "You look exactly like Alia Bhatt," another wrote.

RELATED STORIES

An Instagram user commented, "Same smile like Alia." "Is it only me or she looks like Alia Bhatt's little sister?" another asked. "Alia Bhatt and she looks almost the same," said a person. "Alia Bhatt is this you?" one comment read.

Here are a few more posts by Celesti Bairagey:

Celesti Bairagey is an Assamese girl. 
Celesti Bairagey regularly shares posts on Instagram.

Alia regularly shares posts on her Instagram account, giving fans a look at her life off-camera. Last week, she shared a picture of herself in which she posed with a leaf in her hand. Her face was covered with the leaf, which she held with her left hand. "The little things," she captioned her post and added a maple leaf emoticon to it.

Fans spotted her wearing a ring with her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor's lucky number 8, emblazoned on it. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating for more than three years now.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt hides her face in new photo but flaunts her love for Ranbir Kapoor, Soni Razdan reacts

Recently, reports suggested that the two could tie the knot in December. Reacting to the wedding rumours, Alia's mother Soni Razdan had said in an interview with BollywoodLife, “Well, there’s a lot of time left. It’ll happen sometime in the future, and that’s a long way off. Now, when it’ll happen, I don’t know. Maybe, you’ll have to call Alia’s agent for that (a reference to her Netflix series, Call My Agent: Bollywood), but even her agent might not know.”

Alia has several projects in the pipeline including Brahmastra, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, RRR and Jee Le Zaraa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
alia bhatt alia bhatt movies
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sara Ali Khan recalls Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh were unhappy together

5

Aditi Rao Hydari snapped at Mumbai airport, John Abraham poses with fans

Karan Johar, Simi Garewal, Anushka Sharma wish Shah Rukh on his birthday

Shilpa Shetty shares note after Raj Kundra goes off social media
TRENDING TOPICS
Bypolls Results 2021 Live
Gold Price Today
Happy Dhanteras
Horoscope Today
Dhanteras 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Weather Forecast
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP