Alia Bhatt’s fans discover her lookalike, do a double take at ‘same smile’. Watch video

Actor Alia Bhatt's fans have discovered a doppelganger of the actor, an Assamese girl named Celesti Bairagey. Fans were left confused after a video of hers went viral online.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Instagram, Celesti shared a video recently. She wore a sleeveless white top paired with a black skirt. The video, shot in Rajasthan, was shared with the caption, "Darr gayi (got scared)."

Social media users dropped comments comparing her to Alia. A person wrote, "Tumak bohut morom lage (you are adorable)... choti Alia Bhatt." Another said, "Omg I thought its @aliaabhatt." "Alia Bhatt 2.0," another comment read. "You look exactly like Alia Bhatt," another wrote.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

An Instagram user commented, "Same smile like Alia." "Is it only me or she looks like Alia Bhatt's little sister?" another asked. "Alia Bhatt and she looks almost the same," said a person. "Alia Bhatt is this you?" one comment read.

Here are a few more posts by Celesti Bairagey:

Celesti Bairagey is an Assamese girl.

Celesti Bairagey regularly shares posts on Instagram.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia regularly shares posts on her Instagram account, giving fans a look at her life off-camera. Last week, she shared a picture of herself in which she posed with a leaf in her hand. Her face was covered with the leaf, which she held with her left hand. "The little things," she captioned her post and added a maple leaf emoticon to it.

Fans spotted her wearing a ring with her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor's lucky number 8, emblazoned on it. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating for more than three years now.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt hides her face in new photo but flaunts her love for Ranbir Kapoor, Soni Razdan reacts

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Recently, reports suggested that the two could tie the knot in December. Reacting to the wedding rumours, Alia's mother Soni Razdan had said in an interview with BollywoodLife, “Well, there’s a lot of time left. It’ll happen sometime in the future, and that’s a long way off. Now, when it’ll happen, I don’t know. Maybe, you’ll have to call Alia’s agent for that (a reference to her Netflix series, Call My Agent: Bollywood), but even her agent might not know.”

Alia has several projects in the pipeline including Brahmastra, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings, RRR and Jee Le Zaraa.