Alia Bhatt’s new yoga video takes fans inside her loft-style apartment in Mumbai. Watch video

Alia Bhatt, on the occasion of International Yoga Day, shared a new video of herself doing a variety of yoga poses as her cat Edward looked on in astonishment. The clip, set to BTS’ new song Butter, also gave fans a closer look at her spacious home.

In the video, Alia Bhatt could be seen performing a number of yoga asanas, including Utthita Vasisthasana, Naukasana, Dhanurasana, Vrikshasana, and Uttanasana. Her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor’s mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni dropped heart and applause emojis in the comments section.

The room in which Alia did yoga had a New York loft-style aesthetic. The white walls were accented with rectangular wall panels to create depth as well as frame the clock and lamps. A large yellow sofa was complemented by statement chairs in a contrasting shade of navy blue. The concrete ceiling added a rustic element while the large windows offered a view of the greenery outside.

Alia moved into her current house in 2019 and documented the experience in a video shared on her YouTube channel. “Moving into my house was a very, very special experience because it was the first time I was moving away from my home and into my own house. The whole process took about two years of doing the house up. Initially, I was gonna move in alone. Then, I decided to take my sister (Shaheen Bhatt) along with me and of course, she was more than happy. She decided to live part-time with me and part-time with my mom,” she said.

In the video, Alia said that she is someone who is ‘very particular’ about her space and was very involved in doing up her home. “My sister is amazing with picking up little things for the house. She ordered a lot of stuff online, we made a couple of trips. A lot of that was, you know, we wanted to set it up ourselves and it didn’t happen in one go. It took a couple of days. There were times where we felt that ‘okay, the house is set, and it’s all done. The way it is, it is all looking good.’ And then again, a few days later, we could change our minds and be like, ‘No, this should go here.’ So it was a full process. But I really enjoyed that process,” she added.

Alia is currently prepping for a dark comedy titled Darlings, which also marks her maiden production venture. She is producing the film under her banner, Eternal Sunshine Productions, along with Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment. Other than this, she has Gangubai Kathiawadi, Brahmastra and her pan-Indian debut, RRR, in the pipeline.