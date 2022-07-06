Alia Bhatt says Kapoors do aarti, meals and everything together, shares how her 'nuclear family' was different

Alia Bhatt is the newest addition to the Kapoor family as she married Ranbir Kapoor in April this year. She appeared as the first guest on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan 7 with her Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani co-star, Ranveer Singh. In the show, Alia spilled the beans on her reaction to the habits of the Kapoor family. (Also read: Katrina Kaif praises Alia Bhatt's Darlings teaser; she replies)

In the first episode of the show, Alia shared how she went from being raised in a nuclear family to becoming the daughter-in-law of Bollywood’s first family. She said, “I have been brought up between me, my mum (Soni Razdan), my sister (Shaheen Bhatt) and my father (Mahesh Bhatt). That was it. Our interaction was very limited. We were a very close family, but we were not a big family. We did not have these massive celebrations or get-togethers. Everybody did their own thing. Enter the Kapoor family, where everyone does everything together. You eat together, do aarti together, everything is done together. It was cute. I have been through so many moments of culture and family because of the Kapoor family that it has given me a totally new layer in my life.”

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14 after dating for five years. They got married at Ranbir's Mumbai house Vastu in an intimate ceremony, attended only by their close friends and family members. After two months of their marriage, the couple recently announced that they are expecting their first child.

"Our baby ..... coming soon," Alia wrote on Instagram as she announced her pregnancy. She shared a picture from her ultrasound appointment with Ranbir by her side. She also added a picture of a lion, a lioness and their cub. Alia and Ranbir will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, releasing on September 9.

