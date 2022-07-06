Katrina Kaif praises 'Aloo' Alia Bhatt's Darlings teaser; she replies, 'Love you my Katyy'

Katrina Kaif turned a cheerleader for Alia Bhatt upon the release of the trailer of her upcoming film Darlings. Alia, who also stars in Darlings, marks her production debut and her OTT debut with the film. Alia released the teaser of the film on Wednesday, and Katrina also took to her Instagram account on Thursday to share the teaser. Also Read| Darlings teaser: Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah play daughter-mom in intriguing, crazy movie

Katrina expressed adoration for Alia Bhatt as she referred to her with her nickname 'Aloo.' Praising her work in the teaser, Katrina wrote, "Alooo looking too good," adding smiling emojis. Alia soon reposted Katrina's message on her Instagram account, and revealed her nickname for the actor. Alia wrote, "Love you my Katyyy."

Katrina Kaif praises Alia Bhatt's Darlings teaser.

Alia and Katrina have been friends for a long time and have often posted pictures and workout videos of them together on social media. Rumours of their friendship ending surfaced when Alia started dating Ranbir Kapoor after his split with Katrina, but they continued to praise each other in their interviews and on social media.

Alia and Katrina also wished each other upon their respective weddings to Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal. They will appear together on the screen for the first time in Farhan Akhtar's road trip film Jee Le Zaraa, which will also star Priyanka Chopra.

Alia stars alongside Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma, and Roshan Mathew in her maiden production venture. The teaser is set against Alia reciting an eerie story about a frog and a scorpion and how a predator would never give up their true nature. Darlings will start streaming on Netflix on August 5.

Alia's sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also praised the teaser and called it 'superb,' and the actor replied to it by writing on Instagram Stories, "Love you sis." Her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor and her Dear Zindagi co-star Shah Rukh Khan were among others who praised the teaser.

