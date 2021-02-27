Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Alia Bhatt shares Gangubai Kathiawadi scenes recreated by fans: 'Too good'
Alia Bhatt shares Gangubai Kathiawadi scenes recreated by fans: 'Too good'

Alia Bhatt shared a number of fan-made videos, where they have recreated some scenes and dialogues from the teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 02:27 PM IST
The teaser of Gangubai Kathiawadi was shared on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday.

Ever since the makers of Gangubai Kathiawadi shared the first teaser of Alia Bhatt film, appreciation of her performance has been coming thick and fast. Alia also shared some fan recreation of catchy scenes from the teaser.

Alia Bhatt shared many impressions by fans of Gangubai Kathiawadi as Instagram Stories.

Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared multiple fan-made videos. One video has a girl miming the line: "Kumari kisi ne chhoda nahin, aur shrimati kabhi kisi ne banaya hi nahin (no one spared my innocence, and no one honoured me with marriage either)." Another says: "Gangu chand thi, chand hi rahe gi (Gangu was like the moon, and she will stay that way forever)."

An elderly lady, also a fan, says: "Kisi se darr ne ka nahin, na mantri se, na MLA se, na police se, na bh**we se...kisi ke baap se nahin darne ka (fear no one, not the minister, not the MLA, not the police, no even the pimp... live with respect)."

The first teaser of the film arrived two days back, on director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday. Alia will be seen playing Gangubai Kathiawadi, a character based on real-life Gangubai Kothewali, a well-known and powerful owner of a brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura. The film itself is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai about Gangubai Kothewali.

The film's shoot began in December 2019 but had to be stopped amid the coronavirus pandemic. The shooting resumed again in October last year. Alia had reportedly taken ill and had to be hospitalised.

