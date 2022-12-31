Alia Bhatt shares glimpse of daughter Raha Kapoor's 'gorgeous' pink bedding, thanks her 'lovely maasi' for the gift

Alia Bhatt took to Instagram Stories and shared a glimpse of the 'most gorgeous' new bedding set for her daughter Raha Kapoor. Alia and actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child on November 6. In the picture she shared on Saturday, Alia gave a glimpse of Raha's pink bedding, and thanked her friend for sending the gift. (Also read: Alia Bhatt shines bright in her latest pictures on Instagram, fans call her ‘santoor mummy’ after Raha's birth)

Alia shared a photo of Raha's pink bedding set, which had the baby's name sewn in with white lettering. Along with it she tagged her friend and the brand, and wrote, "The most gorgeous bedding set... thank you my lovely Rhea maasi." Alia Bhatt added a couple of emojis with the picture she shared on Instagram Stories.

Alia Bhatt shared a glimpse of her daughter's bedding set on Instagram Stories.

Last month, Alia had shared the first picture of her daughter on Instagram and revealed that Ranbir's mother, actor Neetu Kapoor, had named the baby. Raha's face was not visible in the blurry family photo featuring her with parents Alia and Ranbir. "The name Raha (chosen by her wise and wonderful Dadi) has so many beautiful meanings... Raha, in its purest form means divine path in Swahili. She is joy, In Sanskrit, Raha is a clan. In Bangla - rest, comfort, relief. In Arabic peace, it also means happiness, freedom and bliss. And true to her name, from the first moment we held her - we felt it all. Thank you Raha, for bringing our family to life, it feels as though our lives have only just begun," Alia wrote in the caption of her baby's name announcement.

Earlier, Alia had announced the news of her daughter's birth with an Instagram post, which read, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents! Love, love, love Alia and Ranbir." Alia had announced her pregnancy via an Instagram post in June this year. She and her Brahmastra co-star Ranbir married in April this year at their Mumbai home Vastu, in front of close friends and family.

Alia had four film releases this year – RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings and Brahmastra. Alia will soon make her Hollywood debut with Heart Of Stone, co-starring Gal Gadot. Her upcoming films include Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, co-starring Ranveer Singh.

