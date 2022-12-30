Alia Bhatt shines bright in her latest pictures on Instagram, fans call her ‘santoor mummy’ after Raha's birth

Actor Alia Bhatt posted new pictures on her Instagram handle and fans can't stop praising her. Alia recently attended a lavish party with husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, which was hosted at businessman Mukesh Ambani's Mumbai residence Antilia to celebrate the engagement of his younger son Anant Ambani with Radhika Merchant. On Friday, she shared close up pictures of her look from the event. (Also read: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor walk hand in hand at Anant Ambani's engagement bash)

For the party, Alia wore a mint green blazer kurta with sharara. It came adorned with intricate beaded details. The actor paired it with her signature glowy makeup. She left her hair untied and finished off with her wedding ring and earrings as her only accessories.

Sharing the pictures, Alia ditched caption and added only a snowflake emoji. All of the pictures seemed to be clicked at Alia and Ranbir's house. Reacting to them, a fan wrote, "Wearing wedding ring after a long time." “Kaun bolega ye ek bacchi ki maa hai (who's going to believe she has a kid),” added another one. Many also called her ‘Santoor mummy’ relating to the popular soap ad which talked about beauty of a mother.

On Thursday night, Alia stepped out with Ranbir Kapoor. This was their first party together after the birth of their baby girl Raha in November. Besides the couple, celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Janhvi Kapoor and Ranveer Singh among others were also present at the party.

Alia and Ranbir had recently celebrated their first Christmas after tying the knot and also becoming parents. They visited Alia's mother, actor Soni Razdan's residence for Christmas dinner. Alia wore a red dress and clicked several pictures with sister Shaheen Bhatt and others. Soni had shared pictures from their family time.

Alia will next be seen in Karan Johar's upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani alongside Ranveer Singh. It also has Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film will be released in theatres on April 28, 2023.

Alia is also a part of Farhan Akhtar's diretcorial comeback Jee Le Zara with Katrina Kaif and Priyanka Chopra. Apart from this, she also has Heart of Stone, which marks her entry in Hollywood. The Netflix film also stars actors Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan.

