Alia Bhatt shares pics from romantic walks with Ranbir Kapoor, car selfies with Brahmastra team on film's anniversary

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva completed one year of its release on Saturday. On the occasion, Alia shared a video montage of several interesting and candid behind-the-scene moments during the making of the film. It was directed by Ayan Mukerji who is now working on its sequels. Also read: Fans want Ranbir Kapoor as Dev, tell Ayan Mukerji 'no love story' as he gives glimpse of Brahmastra Part Two artwork

What is in Brahmastra BTS video

Alia Bhatt has shared several pictures from behind-the-scenes of Brahmastra.

Sharing the video, Alia Bhatt wrote, "A piece of our hearts…Can’t believe it’s already been a wholeeeee year (pleading face emoji). Love and Light always." The video shows Ayan showing Alia how to enact a scene in which she is supposed to hug Ranbir from behind and she enacts the scene with Ayan and breaks into laughter. There are pictures from Ranbir and Alia's first look test for the film, the first prep trip to Tel Aviv, the first schedule wrap in 2018, and several pictures of them from their various trips with Ayan and the team.

There is also a funny picture of Ranbir sitting, wrapped in multiple towels with ‘someone just hated the rain sequence’ written on it. There are also pictures from her and Ranbir's romantic walks and some from the sets of the film.

Fans react to Brahmastra BTS video

Commenting on the video, a fan wrote, “Their love story is so simple, there is no PDA like other couples and that's why people think that he doesn't love her.” Another wrote, “Where it all started.” A fan also pointed out, “The part where Ranbir changed the direction of the camera was so cute.” A fan also asked Alia, “Do you work in Brahmastra part 2? Do you have any interesting role in part 2?”

A comment read: “The way Alia was following what Ayan was saying so well she's such a professional actor but at the same time she was chill about it she was like having fun and making others on the set laugh as well. Oh My God I love her so much.” A person wrote, “Y'all were so cute. I am crying.” "I know 3 best friends having the time of their lives when I see one!" wrote another.

On Saturday, Ayan Mukerji also shared some artwork from the development stage for the second and third instalment in the franchise. He is working on them simultaneously.

