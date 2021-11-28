Alia Bhatt shares sweetest throwback pic with sister Shaheen on her birthday: 'I don’t know a life without you'

Alia Bhatt has wished sister Shaheen Bhatt on her birthday. She penned a note and shared it along with a happy picture of them together.

The monochrome picture is from the recent wedding of Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal in Mumbai. Alia had attended the wedding with Shaheen and is seen planting a kiss on her head.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alia wrote, "Happy birthday my sweetie. My happy place. My safe place. My mother. My best friend. My child. I don’t think there’s a word in the dictionary to aptly express the gratitude I feel for your existence in my life. I don’t know a world or a life without your love! I wish you all the love and joy in the world and when the weathers not great I’ll be there holding up an umbrella! I love you my melon ."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Shaheen is a writer and has written a book about mental health--I’ve Never Been (Un)Happier. She is the elder daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt from his second wife, actor Soni Razdan. She keeps away from films but often accompanies Alia for parties or vacations.

Also read: Mahesh Bhatt lauds daughter Alia Bhatt: ‘In 2 years, she had made more money than I did in 50 years’

Shaheen had written in her book, “My father (filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt) stopped drinking just days after I was born. He lifted me into his arms one evening and I immediately turned my face away from his (no mean feat considering I was a newborn without fully functioning neck muscles to boast of), repelled by the smell of alcohol on his breath. This rejection from his own child was too much for him to bear and he never touched alcohol again. Once he stopped drinking he didn’t socialize any more, neither did he have a large retinue of ‘film friends’, and so, on the whole, real life from the very beginning had nothing to do with movies.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}