Alia Bhatt joins Shaheen Bhatt and Anushka Ranjan for lunch date in Mumbai, see pic

Alia Bhatt accompanied her sister Shaheen Bhatt, her best friend, actor Akansha Ranjan and a few other friends for a lunch date in Mumbai. The Guilty actor took to her Instagram Stories and shared a few pictures from their lunch at a restaurant in the city.

In a picture, Alia Bhatt was seen wearing a pink sweatshirt and had her hair tied back. She sported a pair of hoop earrings to complete her outfit. She was seen seated beside her sister, Shaheen Bhatt, while her gang surrounded the Bhatt siblings. The Brahmastra star was seen flashing a smile in the photo. Akansha Ranjan shared the picture with the caption, "Is this heaven." The actor also shared another picture with a friend.

Alia Bhatt poses with her sister Shaheen and their friends in a latest pic.

Alia was photographed at director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office on Thursday. She will soon appear in the filmmaker's movie Gangubai Kathiawadi. She plays a character based on the life of the madam of a brothel in Mumbai's Kamathipura of the 1960s. The film is based on a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai. The Gangubai Kathiawadi teaser was released earlier this year.

Over the past few weeks, Alia had dedicated her social media handles toward amplifying calls for resources amid India's severe Covid-19 second wave. The actor frequently shared posts, featuring contact numbers and information on vaccination.

Alia's step towards helping and educating followers came shortly after she and her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor were among those who received flak for heading on international trips amid India's fight against the second wave.

Ranbir and Alia had taken a short trip to the Maldives in April. They were photographed at the airport together. The couple had taken the trip a few weeks after they recovered from Covid-19.

