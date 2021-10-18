Inside Alia Bhatt's Maldives vacay with Soni Razdan and Shaheen Bhatt: Dinner date, walk on the beach and more

Alia Bhatt was holidaying with her sister Shaheen Bhatt, and their mother, actor Soni Razdan in the Maldives recently. Although Alia has only shared a picture from their trip, Soni has shared a reel on Instagram, featuring a few of their memorable moments on the island.

The video, a mix of pictures and videos, featured a photo of Soni soaking up the sun and meeting Alia and Shaheen at a restaurant for dinner. Visuals of Soni walking on the beach, a view of their stay and a ride on their buggy were also a part of the clip.

On the other hand, Shaheen had shared two pictures from the trip. One in which she was holding on to Alia's hand while a layer of sand covered their hands. In other, Alia took a selfie with Shaheen.

Meanwhile, in the sole post that Alia shared from the trip, the actor was seen wearing a blue bikini top and posing under the shadows of a tree. She had shared the post with the caption, “We are stars wrapped up in skin, the light you are looking for has always been within (photographer) by my very own starlight @shaheenb.”

Alia's trip with her family came a few weeks after she rang in her boyfriend, actor Ranbir Kapoor's birthday in Rajasthan. The couple checked into a luxury resort in Jodhpur and spent time together as they celebrated his birthday.

Lately, Alia has been busy with her projects as well. In the past few days, she has been frequently photographed at a dubbing studio in Mumbai. Although it is still unclear which of her movies will release next, Alia has a number of movies preparing to release. These include RRR, Darlings, Gangubai Kathiawadi, and Brahamstra.

She has also announced an all-female travel movie with Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif, called Jee Le Zara, which will be directed by Farhan Akhtar.