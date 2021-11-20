Alia Bhatt shows off bhangra moves as she dances to a Daler Mehndi song at Anushka Ranjan’s sangeet. Watch

Alia Bhatt had a blast at the sangeet ceremony of Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal on Friday. A new video which has resurfaced online, shows Alia Bhatt dancing her heart out to the song Dardi Rab Rab Kardi by Daler Mehndi. Alia, dressed in pink, can be seen dancing to the beats of dhol at the festivities.

On the dance floor, Alia was joined by her best friend Akansha Ranjan, the bride-to-be’s sister. Vaani Kapoor and Athiya Shetty were also seen matching steps with Alia Bhatt in the video.

Earlier, more glimpses of Anushka’s star-studded sangeet ceremony were shared by the guests. The Instagram entries showed Alia posing with her friends for the cameras. Alia was also spotted grooving to the song Lamborghini in coordination with the other bridesmaids.

For her sangeet, Anushka opted for a powder green lehenga while her sister Akansha wore a pastel blue ensemble. Vaani Kapoor wore a light pink lehenga while Alia stood out in a bright pink set, styled with a cape. Krystle D'Souza kept her look quirky in a bright yellow outfit. Sussanne Khan, too, was at the function, which was also attended by her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni.

Akansha Ranjan and Aditya Seal will reportedly tie the knot on Sunday. Alia Bhatt joined the wedding festivities amid her shooting schedule of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also stars Ranveer Singh. In a recent video shared by a paparazzo account, Alia and Ranveer were spotted on the sets of the movie. Responding to the photographers calling out to her during an early morning shoot, Alia asked them to ‘go to sleep’.

Alia Bhatt’s list of upcoming movies includes RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Darlings and Brahmastra, in which she co-stars with boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor.

