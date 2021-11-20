Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh spotted shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, she asks fans to 'go to sleep'. Watch

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt have begun shooting for their second film together after the critically-acclaimed hit Gully Boy. Titled Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, the film is directed by Karan Johar.

A video of the trio leaving the film set after the shoot was shared online. It showed Alia walking towards her car and waving to the paparazzi. She wore a blue outfit with a shawl wrapped around her which almost covered what she wore underneath. As she greeted the fans, she asked them to “go to sleep” since it was late evening.

Alia was followed by Karan Johar who sat in his car and drove away. Ranveer Singh followed him next and continued to wave at fans and paparazzi around him. He was in a neon red jacket and black trousers and sported a different hairstyle.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani also stars Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film marks Karan Johar's return to feature film direction after Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016). As per a few reports, Dharmendra and Jaya will be seen as Ranveer's parents in the film, while Shabana Azmi will be seen as a member of Alia's family.

Dharmendra had even shared his excitement to work with Jaya. He had shared a picture featuring a young Jaya Bachchan dressed as a bride on Twitter and written, "Barson baadh..... Apni Guddi ke saath..... Guddi..... jo kabhi badi fan theyn meri.... A happy news (After ages, with my Guddi... Guddi once used to be one of my biggest fans)."

The project was announced on Ranveer's birthday on July 6. Karan had written on Twitter, "Thrilled to get behind the lens with my favourite people in front of it! Presenting Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, headlined by none other than Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan and Sumit Roy."

The film is set to release in theatres in 2022.