Inside Anushka Ranjan-Aditya Seal's sangeet: Alia Bhatt stuns in red, Vaani Kapoor dances to Nashe Si Chadh Gayi

Alia Bhatt, Vaani Kapoor and Krystle D'Souza were a few familiar faces at Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal's pre-wedding bash on Friday night. The couple is set to tie the knot this weekend.

In videos and pictures from inside the pre-wedding bash, Alia Bhatt was seen dressed in a red lehenga as she joined her best friend Akansha Ranjan and her sister Anushka Ranjan at the party.

Alia posed with the bride-to-be along with a few friends and was even seen grooving to the music playing at the bash. Vaani Kapoor, who opted for a pink outfit, was seen dancing with one of the bridesmaids to the songs Maahi Ve, from Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Nashe Chadh Gayi, from her own film Befikre.

Krystle, on the other hand, was seen in an orange asymmetrical outfit and posed with Anushka in a few pictures. In other videos from inside the bash, Anushka and Akansha were seen breaking into a dance on the beats of the dhol.

Anushka Ranjan with Krystle D'Souza and a friend at her sangeet.

On Thursday, Anushka partied with Sussanne Khan, her rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni, Aly Goni, Vaani Kapoor, and Krystle D’Souza. Their pictures had surfaced online. It seems like they had come together following Anushka's bachelorette party.

While Anushka wore a ‘bride-to-be’ sash, the others were seen with a sash reading ‘team bride’. They also got temporary tattoos on their hands, saying ‘bride’ and ‘bride tribe’.

While Anushka is known for films such as Wedding Pullav and Batti Gul Meter Chalu, Aditya has starred in Tum Bin 2, Student Of The Year 2 and Indoo Ki Jawaani.

Aditya and Anushka, reportedly getting married on November 21, are not the only Bollywood couple who is making the headlines for their wedding. Earlier this week, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa tied the knot. Rumours have been doing the rounds suggesting that Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, and Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are also likely to marry this year.