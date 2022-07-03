Alia Bhatt shows off wedding ring in new pics, Karan Johar showers praise; fans say, 'ring stole the show'

Actor Alia Bhatt shared her new pictures in which she showed off her huge wedding ring. Taking to Instagram, Alia posted photos in which she gave different poses for the camera. For the photoshoot, Alia wore a pink and red floral outfit and matching heels. The actor was seen wearing the same outfit in the trailer of the chat show Koffee With Karan's season 7. (Also Read | Alia Bhatt takes a walk in Portugal, fans notice her 'pregnancy glow')

In the pictures, Alia was seen with her diamond ring. She captioned the post, "How I sipped some koffee this year (two hearts and coffee emojis). Alia spelt coffee as koffee hinting at the show. Reacting to the post, show's host and filmmaker Karan Johar commented, "Gorg (red heart emojis)." Soni Razdan wrote, "Oooh" and added fire, heart eyes and red heart emojis.

Fans also showered praises on Alia and talked about her 'mommy glow'. Alia recently announced that she and her husband-actor Ranbir Kapoor are set to welcome a baby. Reacting to the post, a fan wrote, "Super upcoming mommy." "The mommy glow," commented another fan.

Alia's fans were also in awe of her ring. "Can’t miss the ring," said a person. "The ring stole the show," read a comment. "You’d probably fall with that rock on your hand," wrote an Instagram user. "That rock though," said another fan.

Alia and Ranbir tied the knot on April 14 after dating for five years. They got married at Ranbir's Mumbai residence Vastu in an intimate ceremony. After two months of their marriage, the couple recently announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood. "Our baby ..... coming soon," Alia wrote on Instagram, adding a picture from her ultrasound appointment. She also posted a picture which features two lions and a lion cub.

Fans will see Alia with Ranveer Singh on Koffee With Karan season 7, hosted by Karan. The show will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar from July 7. The trailer of the show was launched on Saturday and several celebs will be part of the show. Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Vijay Devarkonda, Samantha Prabhu, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani will feature in the chat show.

Alia is currently shooting for her Hollywood debut Heart of Stone. She will feature in the Netflix film along with Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. She is also a part of Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra along with Ranbir. Alia will also be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi.

