Alia Bhatt spotted in black lehenga ahead of wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, shoots for next with Ranveer Singh. See pics

Alia Bhatt was recently spotted in a black lehenga, not during her pre-wedding function but on the sets of her next, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. Amid reports of her planning to tie the knot with Ranbir Kapoor this week, Alia has been shooting for the film. Director Karan Johar and actor Ranveer Singh were also spotted on the sets. Also read: Alia Bhatt blushes, asks 'for what' after fans congratulate her during video call with Farah Khan. Watch

Pictures from the sets of Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani show Alia in a black lehenga with a hint of glitter. She paired it with a black blouse and dupatta and left her hair loose. Ranveer was in a lemon green kurta. Karan Johar, who makes his return to direction after six years, was seen in a white night suit with a touch of various colours. Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan has been assisting Karan on the sets and was in a yellow tee and denims.

Rocky Aur Rani also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi and Dharmendra. It will mark Ranveer and Alia's union after the 2019 blockbuster, Gully Boy.

Alia and Ranveer's costumes were the same as seen in a video that showed Farah Khan having a video call with them on the sets of the film. Farah is currently in the US and had a video chat with Alia. As Farah asked Alia if she was missing her, Alia replied, “Bahut (a lot).” While Farah was still talking, people around her wished Alia “congratulations”. Alia even asked them, “for what” but Farah immediately cut short the phone call by simply saying, “okay, bye.”

Earlier, Alia's uncle Robit Bhatt had confirmed that she is all set to tie the knot with Ranbir Kapoor on April 14, with the mehendi ceremony on April 13. Now, her half-brother Rahul Bhatt has said that the wedding has been postponed by a few days as the details of the same have been leaked in the media.

